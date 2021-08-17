Lactation consultant at St. James Healthcare helping breastfeeding mothers

“I had assumed that you put the baby up there and baby does the work,” said Turner.

Her sister had been breastfeeding her three kids for the past five years. Turner saw her sister doing it and, as far as she could see, it looked natural.

“I had this idea in my head that it was very instinctual, you know. You have the baby, they put the baby on your chest and they just crawl up there and they latch on and start feeding.”

That wasn’t the case for Turner, and it’s not the case for many women. Calvin could be described as a “lazy eater” and that’s just one of many ways breastfeeding can be challenging.

“I was in tears multiple times. It was hard. I was going through all the emotions of having a baby and all of the fears of him not eating. I felt like I was letting him down, and I felt like I was failing at what was supposed to be so natural,” said Turner. “I remember telling my mom, “if this is going to be how it is, I just am going to bottle feed because I don’t have the energy to do it all.”

Turner’s sister suggested she reach out to Walsh. Turner had met her through the breastfeeding class at St. James and had her contact information.