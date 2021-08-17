Lactation consultant at St. James Healthcare helping breastfeeding mothers

After 95 hours of learning about breastfeeding and infant nutrition, 1,000 hours of lactation experience and an extensive test, Butte now has a certified breastfeeding expert. Jessica Walsh received her results two weeks ago, officially making her an international board certified lactation consultant — the only one in Butte.
Walsh is a certified in-patient obstetrics registered nurse at St. James, where she's worked for 16 years. She’s had her certification as a lactation counselor for the last six years, and the IBCLC certification takes that knowledge even further.
“I feel like we do a really great job of helping moms and educating them and giving them lots of help while they’re in the hospital, but here in Butte, there were not a whole lot of resources for them to reach out to when they were having struggles at home. So that motivated me to go for something more in-depth,” said Walsh.
She already goes above and beyond for breastfeeding mothers. Just ask Lisa Turner. She was so impressed with Walsh that she wrote a letter of thanks to her manager.
“I’m not one to usually write letters or go out of my way to really do that,” said Turner. “I felt like her manager really needed to know how I felt. And how wonderful she did.”
Turner’s son, Calvin, was born in February. As a first-time mom, she wanted to be as prepared as possible so she took every class at St. James available to expectant parents. One of the classes was Walsh’s breastfeeding class, and a good thing too — before the class, Turner said her knowledge of breastfeeding was limited.
“I had assumed that you put the baby up there and baby does the work,” said Turner.
Her sister had been breastfeeding her three kids for the past five years. Turner saw her sister doing it and, as far as she could see, it looked natural.
“I had this idea in my head that it was very instinctual, you know. You have the baby, they put the baby on your chest and they just crawl up there and they latch on and start feeding.”
That wasn’t the case for Turner, and it’s not the case for many women. Calvin could be described as a “lazy eater” and that’s just one of many ways breastfeeding can be challenging.
“I was in tears multiple times. It was hard. I was going through all the emotions of having a baby and all of the fears of him not eating. I felt like I was letting him down, and I felt like I was failing at what was supposed to be so natural,” said Turner. “I remember telling my mom, “if this is going to be how it is, I just am going to bottle feed because I don’t have the energy to do it all.”
Turner’s sister suggested she reach out to Walsh. Turner had met her through the breastfeeding class at St. James and had her contact information.
“Jessica was the reason I kept breastfeeding. I thought she would show me a few things, give me a few pamphlets and be on her way. And she sat here with me for hours that first meeting that I came in just one-on-one.”
The breastfeeding class is two hours long and Walsh teaches about the basics of breastfeeding, the important things to know in the first hour of life, and the first couple days of life. One of the most crucial parts of the class is connecting expectant parents to the available resources so they know who to ask for help after the baby is delivered.
“I think the most important thing the general public needs to know about breastfeeding is that breastfeeding is not something that moms do — breastfeeding takes a village,” said Walsh. “Breastfeeding can be very natural and go very smoothly but a lot of the times, there’s challenges and there’s struggles and there’s hard times in their breastfeeding journey, and moms need support.”
“And I think people should reach out to their resources. You shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help. I’m sure glad I did,” said Turner.
St. James offers several classes on childbirth preparation. Visit sjh-mt.org/baby for more information.