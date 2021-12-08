Lack of snow, drought inhibit 'fully contained' designation for wildfires

The U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday that the cause of the East Ridge fire, which was discovered Saturday, remains undetermined.

The fire burned about 5 acres, the Forest Service said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire on the East Ridge had not yet been labeled 100% contained. Cat McRae, a spokeswoman for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said Incident Commander Mike King “is patrolling the fire to ensure thorough mop-up operations due to the weather.”

The weather conditions included persistent drought conditions, combined with high winds and a lack of snow, McRae said.

The fire was reported to be east of Blacktail Canyon Road in tall timber.

Separately, regarding the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires, which were active this summer, Eric Riener, fire management officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, reported that there is a low probability of heat or smoke on both fires.

But due to a lack of snow, neither has been formally declared 100% contained.

The Alder Creek Fire, which burned near Wise River, torched about 36,968 acres. The Trail Creek Fire, which was west of Wisdom and threatened the community of Gibbonsville, Idaho, burned about 62,013 acres.

The Haystack Fire has some smoldering sections, but they are limited to interior “hotspots,” and a lack of snow also has restrained the Forest Service from designating the fire as fully contained. The Haystack Fire was active east of Interstate 15 between Butte and Basin and burned about 24,011 acres.

