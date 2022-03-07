Kokanee cap at Georgetown Lake stirs opposition

Many Montanans fume when federal or state agencies make fish and game decisions without what they consider to be adequate public input.

And there’s a stir now in some quarters about a change in fishing regulations by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for kokanee salmon at Georgetown Lake.

After decades of no daily limit on how many kokanee an angler could keep, new fishing regs for the popular lake set a daily cap of 20 salmon, with 40 fish in possession. There’s been no limit in the past because the kokanee population has been seen as well beyond robust. Because there’s no specific mention of kokanee in the new Georgetown Lake regulations, the fishing limit defaults to the “Western District Standard Daily and Possession Limits.”

The fishing regulations took effect March 1.

Too many mouths to feed meant Georgetown Lake’s kokanee stayed small. That’s been the conventional wisdom, anyway.

Pat Saffel, regional fisheries manager for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the decision to set a limit on the kokanee catch followed evidence that the average size of the fish was increasing dramatically.

“We have a lot of gill netting data and creel data,” he said, demonstrating that trend.

Saffel said he felt setting a standard limit for kokanee was a conservative response to an apparent increase in fish size that could mean the salmon population was declining.

On Monday, he acknowledged public input had been limited.

“I wish there would have been more,” Saffel said.

The Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission considered the change at its August meeting: “Kokanee Salmon size and catch rates have improved in recent years, which has been confirmed in population monitoring surveys. FWP staff believes the Western Fishing District Standard Kokanee Salmon limits of 20 daily and 40 in possession is appropriate based on current population trends.”

Without naming names, Saffel said he’s received negative feedback about the new limit on kokanee.

“It hasn’t been a lot, but it’s been heated,” Saffel said. “I think there are a few people who are really good at catching salmon.”

One person was especially good. A Facebook photo showed the man with hundreds of fish, Saffel said.

That photo of an angler who had caught hundreds of fish but was still not in violation of existing regs was a consideration when the new limit was recommended and adopted, he said.

Meanwhile, two avid kokanee anglers are Lon Dale, who has a place at Georgetown and lives in Missoula, and Ben Krakowa, who is county attorney for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Both men are unabashed when describing their affinity for ice fishing for kokanee at Georgetown Lake.

And they are similarly unrestrained when describing their unhappiness with the new regulation and the lack of public comment solicited by Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

“Fish and game has created a firestorm here,” Dale said.

“Saffel didn’t check with any of us,” he said. “If he had checked with us, he’d have found something else. We are catching smaller fish. There’s a huge salmon population.”

He said the biggest fish caught this winter was probably 11 inches.

Krakowa said the kokanee might have been larger in preceding years because an over-full lake in 2019 had caused erosion, washing nutrients into the lake that boosted food sources favored by kokanee.

Dale said fishing in a serious way for the salmon requires experience and expertise. He said he once caught 96 of the fish in one day. He said he uses the kokanee he catches.

But how many anglers will have the skills to catch more than 20 kokanee in one day? And if they catch 20 or fewer, will that have a noticeable effect on the salmon’s population?

Krakowa said these questions and others could have been addressed if Saffel had reached out.

He said Georgetown Lake ice fishing brings a lot of visitors to Anaconda and Philipsburg. Fish, Wildlife and Parks still needs to reach out to sportsmen and regional residents even if the regulation is already in effect, he said.

“I think they should gather a lot of public comment from people about what the regulations should be,” Krakowa said.

