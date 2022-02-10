 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kip Moore to headline 'Montana’s Biggest Weekend' Labor Day concert in Dillon

DILLON — Country star Kip Moore will headline "Montana's Biggest Weekend,'' the 35th annual Labor Day concert on Sunday, Sept. 4, in Dillon, according to a press release from the Dillon Jaycees.

Moore, a Georgia native splashed into the mainstream with the double-Platinum “Somethin’ ’Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. 1 hits (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically acclaimed albums and two gritty EPs. Moore released his fourth studio album titled “Wild World” in 2020. He has toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and fierce following as an all-in performer in each setting, the press release said.

For more artist details, visit www.kipmoore.net or follow on Twitter/Instagram @KipMooreMusic and www.facebook.com/KipMooreOfficial.

For more event details, visit www.dillonjaycees.com or https://www.facebook.com/DillonJaycees.

