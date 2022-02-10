Kip Moore to headline 'Montana’s Biggest Weekend' Labor Day concert in Dillon

Moore, a Georgia native splashed into the mainstream with the double-Platinum “Somethin’ ’Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. 1 hits (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically acclaimed albums and two gritty EPs. Moore released his fourth studio album titled “Wild World” in 2020. He has toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and fierce following as an all-in performer in each setting, the press release said.