Kickoff reception Nov. 11 for Tech tour on Story of Butte

Dig City Supply and Story of Butte will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Dig City Supply, 43 W. Park St., to celebrate the release of the Montana Tech tour on the Story of Butte history website and mobile app. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided.

The tour consists of a new series of articles about Montana Tech written by Butte resident Lindsay Mulcahy that tells the stories behind several buildings on campus. For example, one can read about the bucket brigade that built the ‘M’ on Big Butte or about how tampering caused the second floor of the Chemistry and Biology building to collapse during construction. Each article features historic photos.

Dig City Supply, a retail store offering vintage-inspired, Montana Tech- and Butte-related clothing and gifts is partnering with Story of Butte, a joint project of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization and the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives. This free app is a collection of geolocated, curated articles about Butte’s history available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, and the website can be accessed at storyofbutte.org.