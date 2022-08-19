Kelly Sullivan to lead BLDC, Headwaters RC&D

Kelly Sullivan, a regional planner for Headwaters RC&D, has been named executive director of that organization and its economic development partner Butte Local Development Corp.

Their boards announced the selection Friday, saying the decision “comes with the fullest confidence that Sullivan will continue to advance the mission of the two organizations.”

“Kelly’s work experience, education and communication skills will enable her to successfully lead the organizations in the coming years,” said Rick Edwards, president of the Headwaters RC&D Board of Directors.

Sullivan replaces Joe Willauer, who stepped down in June after nearly five hours at the helm to pursue other endeavors.

The BLDC is Butte’s lead economic development organization, while Headwaters focuses on boosting economic production in southwest Montana. Both are nonprofits.

“We’re confident in Kelly’s ability to continue to champion efforts for both Butte-Silver Bow and the surrounding six counties as the leader of these two organizations,'' said Jay Doyle, president of the BLDC’s Board of Directors.

The boards said Sullivan’s background as a regional planner, combined with a passion for promoting community and economic development, will help advance the region’s economy by growing entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, increasing population and tax base and helping existing businesses grow and compete.

Sullivan has served in a variety of capacities during her career, including hotel management and community development.

“Sullivan will bring experience, enthusiasm, great communication skills and a breath of fresh air to the two organizations,” the boards said in a news release.

She is scheduled to start on Sept. 1.

Headwaters RC&D is a 501c(3) non-profit focused on improving the economic and social well-being of the southwest Montana region through conservation, development and proper use of natural and human resources.

The BLDC is a private, non-profit corporation, organized under the laws of Montana and is recognized as a 501(c)(6) organization by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Its mission is to recruit regional or out-of-state businesses to Butte and grow existing companies, among other things.