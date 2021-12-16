Kelly J. Lee named Butte-Silver Bow fire marshal

Well, it’s official! By a unanimous vote of 11-0 from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Wednesday night, Kelly J. Lee became Butte-Silver Bow’s newest fire marshal and assistant fire chief.

Lee, who has been with the fire department for 13 years, will replace Zach Osborne, who was recently named the county’s fire chief.

“He has worked his way into this position and I am confident he will do a great job,” said Osborne.

During the council meeting, Lee told Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and the commissioners he would not be standing before them if not for the love and support from his parents, Joe and Pat Lee, his wife Krystin and children, Tocher and Miner.

Lee grew up knowing he wanted to serve the Butte community. His dad, Joe, was a police officer for 27 years and his brother, Marc, is a fellow firefighter. In 1972, Joe started his career in law enforcement, Marc joined the fire department in 1996, and Kelly started his career in 2008.

“I just want to make them proud and set an example by helping the community,” said Lee.

He also thanked his fellow firefighters, some of whom were in attendance, and Chief Osborne, along with former fire chiefs, Brian Doherty and Jeff Miller.

“I have had great mentors throughout my career,” said Lee, who believes his work ethic was fine-tuned by observing Chief Brian Doherty.

Prior to Doherty there was Chief Jeff Miller, who inspired Lee to be more compassionate.

“Jeff was always willing to help out and genuinely cared for the people who worked for him,” explained Lee.

Coincidentally, Osborne and Lee started with the fire department on the same day — Feb. 20, 2008.

“Now we get to work closely together for the remainder of our careers,” said Osborne. “I couldn’t think of a better person for the job.”

The two men went through the academy together and roomed together, as well.

“How quick time has gone by — back then, we used to joke that one day ‘we’ll run the place together’,” laughed Lee. “I guess be careful what you wish for.”

All joking aside, Lee said he is glad to be working side-by-side with Osborne.

“Zach is someone I trust and I am excited for the opportunity,” he said.

Lee has nothing but praise for his fellow firefighters. To him, they are much more than just co-workers.

“No, they are family — through good times and difficult times,” Lee explained.

According to Osborne, the feeling is mutual.

“Kelly is a well-liked and respected member of our fire department,” said Osborne. “Myself and every other member of the department are very happy for him.”

