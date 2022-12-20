Keep your pets safe during winter season

Particularly because of the freezing temperatures predicted in the next few days, the Butte-Silver Bow Animal Services would like to remind residents that it is important to keep pets safe and comfortable in cold weather.

Companion animals can be at risk from freezing temperatures and other winter hazards. When the temperature drops, experts advise owners to be sure to keep pets inside. Take them out for short breaks, but do not leave them out for extended periods of time.

The low temperature exposure can lead to hypothermia and other medical problems. If the weather is cool and the dog must be outside, ensure they have a warm insulated dog house, fresh unfrozen water and additional food to help keep their body temperature up. Also, when pets come in from the cold, be sure to wipe off their paws. Pets can lick their paws and ingest toxic ice melt.

In addition, never leave a pet in the car in the cold temperatures as the car acts as a refrigerator and can be a serious risk to your pet’s health. Lastly, if you have an older, ill or young pet, a coat may be imperative as many of these pets cannot regulate their body temperature.

Winter is also a good time to bring your pets to the veterinarian for a check-up. This allows all needed vaccines to be administered and the vet can check for underlying health issues. Remember, rabies is required by B-SB ordinance so be sure your pet has a current booster.

Call 406-497-6525 with questions or for more details.