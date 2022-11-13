Keep up with local events with weekly planner

Tuesday, Nov. 15

TRAIL COALITION MEETS

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition's for the third virtual CDT Gateway Community Summit is 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. To register and learn more, visit https://continentaldivi.....-community-summit-2022/.

CPR BOARD MEETINGs

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. at the Butte CPR office, 27 W. Park St. Members of the public are welcome. Additional information about Butte CPR’s projects can be found by visiting the website buttecpr.org, or by emailing buttecpr@gmail.com. For more details, call Irene Scheidecker at 406-498-8219.

SAFE-DRIVING COURSE

An AARP four-hour driver’s training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Senior Center, 115 E Pennsylvania Ave. in Anaconda. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Sign-up at 406-563-3504.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

GRIEF SUPPORT

A grief support workshop will be offered at 11:45 a.m. in the Mill Building, Room 201, on the Montana Tech campus. Discussion is open to Tech students, faculty, and the public at no cost. The workshop is intended for adults who are grieving the death of a family member or loved one. For details, call Tara at 406-541-8472.

CAR SEAT CLINIC

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana and Galena streets. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information, and more. For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5078.

Thursday, Nov. 17

20 UNDER 40 AWARDS

The Montana Standard's annual 20 Under 40 celebrates young distinguished professionals in the community with a special awards event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

DIABETES WORKSHOP

The November Diabetes Learning Opportunity continues from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. James Healthcare. Call Ida Reighard RN, CDE to register at 406-723-2960.

Friday, Nov. 18

MY SINATRA AT MOTHER LODE

My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. For tickets, visit buttearts.org.

BERKELEY PITS AT ELKS

The Berkeley Pits will perform at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

Saturday, Nov. 19

BUILDINGS TOUR

The B'nai Israel Cultural Center hosts a "Historic Gathering Places Tour” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will include five sites — the Mother Lode Theatre, the Masonic Temple, the Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick's Church, and B’nai Israel Synagogue. Tickets for all five site tours are $15. Tours will be conducted on the hour at each facility, beginning at 10 a.m. The last tours will begin at 2 p.m. Participants may choose to start at any one of the five locations. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Archives or at each site on the day of the tour. Only 300 tickets will be issued.

Sunday, Nov. 20

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. On the menu are pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, coffee, apple or orange juice. The cost is $8/person or $25/family of 4. Proceeds will be donated to the “Shop with a Cop” holiday program.

SUNDAY FUN DAY BINGO

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 1 p.m. Must be age 18 to attend.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens.Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers teach about the art of beekeeping at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. There will be no classes during the week of Thanksgiving. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes for beginners are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903. Registration closes Nov. 2

Thursdays

Butte Elks Lodge members' meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers each Thursday to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Clark Chateau Book Club meets 6 to 7 p.m. at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum.

The Mining City Astronomy meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Fridays

The Butte Public Library's book club will meet at 1 p.m. in the library to discuss “And Then There Were None,” by Agatha Christie. Copies are available for checkout from the library. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on Fridays in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturdays

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.