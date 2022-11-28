Keep up with local events with weekly planner

Tuesday, Nov. 29

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives. At the Nov. 15 meeting, Debbie Sorensen was toastmaster. Jodi Peretti was best speaker. Tonette Hollingsworth was best evaluator and Rob McDowell was best table topics speaker. Guests are welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

The Butte Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives Building, 17 W. Quartz, in the upper floor conference room. An elevator is available at the Archives building.

Thursday, Dec. 1

LADIES NIGHT

The Copper Village Museum and Arts Center's annual “Ladies Night Out” is at 6 p.m. at the Anaconda Elks Lodge, 223 Main St. The festivities include a wine and appetizer hour at 6 p.m. and an auction at 7 p.m. Admission is an ornament and $10. For details, email CopperVillage@hotmail.com.

OLR OPEN HOUSE

Our Lady of the Rockies in the Butte Plaza Mall will have an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Beverages and holiday treats will be served, and shoppers can enter to win three different door prizes.

OPEN HOUSE

Butte Native Wellness Center is having an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet the staff and take a tour of the clinic. Pre-packaged snacks and refreshments will be provided for the whole family. For details, visit buttenwc.org.

Friday, Dec. 2.

STROLL AT LIBRARY

The Butte Public Library will celebrate the annual Butte Christmas Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and cider, family photo booth, Christmas tree, silent auction, and a map of the Story Walk with participating businesses. Be sure to see Yulli Yeti ride in the Parade of Lights.

BOOK SALE

Butte Public Library celebrates the Christmas Stroll with a holiday used book sale. Dec. 2-17 during library hours, the books on the first floor will be priced and the books in the Bargain Basement are free. There is a nice collection of cookbooks, Irish history books, and Butte/Montana books.

MUSIC AT ELKS

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena has music with John Montoya at 8:30 p.m. during the Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll. Doors open at 3 p.m. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Saturday, Dec. 3

BINGO FUNDRAISER

The Copper City Queens Roller Derby Team bingo fundraiser is 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Attendees must be at least 18 years old. For details, call 406-490-2864.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Hope Lutheran Church will hold its annual Holiday Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1506 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Anaconda. There will be baked goods, white elephant items, a raffle, craft items and more. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

MEADOWLANDS BAZAAR

Meadowlands Apartments, 4034 Elizabeth Warren Ave. in Butte, is having a Christmas Bazaar at 10 a.m. featuring Christmas decor, candles, jewelry, soaps, textiles, food items, and more. For details, call 406-782-5151.

CENTRAL CHRISTMAS PARTY

Butte Central Catholic Schools Christmas Party for families, alumni, benefactors and friends will be held at 7 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. The party will feature appetizers, bar, raffle and music by High Ore Road.

FESTIVE DINNER

The festive holiday dinner of lutefisk, lefse, and Scandinavian meatballs will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gold Hill Lutheran Church, 934 Placer St. Other menu items include boiled potatoes with white cream gravy, pickled herring, pickled beets, cooked carrots, Scandinavian cookies, fruit soup, and Rommegrot pudding. The cost is $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under. For reservations or more details, call 406-723-4242.

CLOTHING DRIVE

During this season of giving, this year’s clothing drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. The event is sponsored by Harrington Bottling Co., Butte Cares, Southwest Montana Prevention, and Cherry Creek Media. All are welcome. For more details, call 406-565-5226.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Mondays

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesdays

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesdays

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. There will be no classes during the week of Thanksgiving. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Jenean Kujawa to talk about The Montana Standard's community efforts.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursdays

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level II classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. There will be no classes during the week of Thanksgiving. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Fridays

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturdays

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

