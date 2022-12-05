Keep up with local events with weekly planner

Tuesday, Dec. 6

MINERS’ DAY CELEBRATION

Celebrate National Miner's Day with the World Museum of Mining at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Miner’s Pub and Grill will provide a taco bar and cheesecake for dinner, followed by music and a silent auction. Guests will get to test their knowledge with a bit of mining trivia. Proceeds will benefit the museum's mission to preserve and promote Butte's rich historical legacy of mining. For details, call 406-723-7211.

RETIRED TEACHERS LUNCHEON

A holiday-themed retired teachers luncheon will be held at noon at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

ARTISTS RECEPTION

A reception for Anaconda artists Rochi Estes and Cheryl Eamon will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at Copper Village Museum and Art Center, 401 E. Commercial Ave.

CLASS OF ‘61 LUNCH

The Butte High School Class of ‘61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. Bring a $25 exchange gift. For details, call 406-782-7145.

TREE OF REMEMBRANCE

Senior Solutions and Axelson Funeral & Cremation Service invite all Butte residents to help celebrate, commemorate, and remember deceased family members’ lives at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. The event will feature a candle-lighting service, an ornament hanging, and a roll call to commemorate the deceased. Light refreshments and ornaments will be provided, and music will be by The Threshold Choir.

Thursday, Dec. 8

SMART DRIVER CLASS

An AARP four-hour driver’s training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. Please arrive 20 minutes early for seating and registration. Your auto insurance may offer a discount for taking the course. To register, contact the Belmont Senior Center at 406-723-7773.

BOOK CLUB MEETS

The Butte Public Library's Social Justice Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the library to discuss “A Woman is No Man,” by Etaf Rum. For details or to attend virtually, call the library at 406-723-3361.

DIABETES WORKSHOP

The November Diabetes Learning Opportunity continues from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. James Healthcare. Call Ida Reighard RN, CDE to register at 406-723-2960.

SINGO — MUSICAL BINGO

Singo — musical bingo — is at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. The doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Sing along and dance to all the best tunes. Try your luck playing SINGO. There is a $5 entry fee to play. Must be 18 to play. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Friday, Dec. 9

LINE RODEO

Highlands College will host a pre-apprentice line program rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus, 25 Basin Creek Road. The rodeo showcases pre-apprentice line skills with a little friendly competition. All are welcome to attend.

CELTIC CONCERT

Willson and McKee return to the Elling House in Virginia City at 7 p.m. with a lively concert of Celtic music celebrating the winter and the holiday season. Admission is $20 per person. For details and tickets, call 406-853-5454.

Saturday, Dec 10

'TWISTED CHRISTMAS'

The Brewery Follies bring "Twistmas in December'' to the Butte Elks Club, 206 W. Galena St., at 7 p.m. The Follies bring their irreverent and politically incorrect humor with some twisted Christmas themes. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at the Freeway Tavern, Headframe Spirits, Midway Tavern in Anaconda and the Elks Lodge. For details, call 406-782-3278.

ICE CARVING CONTEST

The annual ice carving contest in Uptown Butte is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details or to sign up, contact Corey Gransbery at coreygrans@gmail.com or call 529-4795.

PINTLER PETS BAZAAR

Pintler Pets Christmas bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dwyer Intermediate Gym, 1401 Park St. in Anaconda. There will be arts & crafts items, baked goods, jewelry, woodwork, dog and cat items, candles and a variety of homemade items. For details, call Pat at 560-0815.

WHITEHALL STROLL

Whitehall Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be vendors at the Community Center, business bingo, Christmas carnival, wreath auction, Elfie selfie, Santa at the Library, and more. For details, visithttps://www.whitehallchamberofcommerce.com/.

‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Montana Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker’’ will be at 6 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The show features accomplished dancers, local and national-level choreographers, guest artists, seasoned stage technicians, lighting and costume designers and a host of dedicated volunteers. For details, call 406-723-3602.

HOLIDAY HOME TOUR

Butte Symphony Guild holiday home tour will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Unique and creatively decorated homes and religious centers on the tour include B’nai Israel Temple, Kelly Mansion, Copper King Mansion, Park Street Victorian, and Antimony Treasure. Tea will be offered after the tour at The Wine Cellar, 217 W. Park St. from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 or 2 for $25 at Isle of Books, Keenan Jewelers, and The Corner Bookstore or at tour sites during the event.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesdays

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. There will be no classes during the week of Thanksgiving. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be George Everett, Main Street Uptown Buttes Executive Director.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wednesday. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge member’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon the first Thursday of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave, Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Barb Kerr, Chapter Regent at 410-251-3006.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level II classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturdays

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Butte-Silver Bow Public library holiday used book sale continues through Dec. 17 during library hours, the books on the first floor will be priced and the books in the Bargain Basement are free. There is a collection of cookbooks, Irish history books, and Butte/Montana books.