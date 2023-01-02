Keep up with local events with The Montana Standard's weekly planner

Sunday, Jan. 1

2023 FIRST DAY HIKE

THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park will host a First Day Hike to usher in the new year. The event will begin with toasted bagels, hot chocolate and a warming fire at 10 a.m. at the main picnic grounds. The hike will be between 2 and 4 miles, depending on visitor interest. Participants are asked to come prepared with warm clothes and sturdy boots, and to leave pets at home. A minimum participant age of 8 years is recommended. Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For details, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

Monday, Jan. 2

BUTTE YMCA'S SWIM LESSON

The Butte YMCA's first swim session of the new year is Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 2-26. A complete list of dates and times for swim lessons is available at butteymca.org. For details, call 406-782-1266.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

AFTER-HOURS BOOK CLUB

Butte Public Library-sponsored After Hour Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza to discuss Orson Scott Card’s "Ener's Game.'' For details, call 406-723-3361.

Friday Jan. 6

FIRST FRIDAYS TALK

David Fierst, author of "Hidden Disgrace: Revealing the Distress Signals Covered by North American Indian Myth,'' will give a First Fridays virtual lecture at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. The author will talk via Zoom or in person at the library. For details, call 406-723-3361.

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Line dancing lessons will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Learn how to line dance for free with Colleen, Henry and Melissa Klobucar. For details, call 406-490-2864.

FAMILY SKATE NIGHT

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate night from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase. During the holiday break the center will be open every day noon to 5 p.m. through Jan. 3.

Saturday Jan. 7

THEATER AUDITIONS

Auditions for ages 8 and up for Anaconda Ensemble Theatre's Montana Premiere Project will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, at the Discover Anaconda Building, 118 E. 7th St. in Anaconda. Butte auditions will be held 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. For details, email Jackie Vetter at anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com.

FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Boys Central and Butte High class of 1968 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza Company, 3450 Monroe Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

The Sunrise Kiwanis Club of Butte meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be David McCumber, local news director for Lee Enterprises' western region newspapers.

Butte High School Class of '61 will meet for lunch at Christina's Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge member’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave, Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Barb Kerr, Chapter Regent at 410-251-3006.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level II classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.