Keep up to date on local events with the weekly planner

Tuesday, Oct. 11

ADOPT-A-HIGHWAY

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the NSDAR National Day of Service by working with the Adopt-A-Highway program to clean a section of Continental Drive. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com.

JAMIE FORD BOOK SIGNING

Montana author Jamie Ford will discuss his new book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” at 6 p.m. at Isle of Books, 48 E. Broadway. The first Chinese woman to set her lotus-bound feet in America is destined to set off a ripple through time and space, as her descendants struggle with her legacy of loss and loneliness. For more details, call 406-782-9520.

BUTTE BEEKEEEPERS

The Butte Beekeepers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 4925 Foothill Road. Bring protective gear. For more details, call 928-581-7138.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

HARVEST OF HOPE BANQUET

The Butte Rescue Mission’s Harvest of Hope annual banquet fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. in the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. The event features fellowship, music, dancing, testimonials, dinner a silent and live auction and guest speaker Bob Dalton of Sackcloth & Ashes.

EXHIBIT OPEN HOUSE

An opening reception for the Butte-Silver Bow Archives “Butte & Superior Company’s Black Rock Mine” exhibit will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with brief remarks from Archives staff members at 5:30 p.m. For further details, call 406-782-3280.

'SPAMILTON' AT MOTHER LODE

“Spamilton: An American Parody’’ will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre as part of the Mother Lode series. For tickets, visit buttearts.org or call 723-3602.

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams of 2 to 6 at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park Street below Miner’s Hotel at 6:30 p.m. For details, call 209-624-6880.

FLU SHOTS FOR VETS

A drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans will be held in Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Clinic, 40 Three Bears Drive.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Doug Ammons will discuss, “Butte history told in timelapse” at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Ammons recreates history of Butte using time-lapse videos. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

VIRTUAL BOARD MEETING

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/meetings

Thursday, Oct. 13

‘STORY OF US’

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives will show a screening of “The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana” at 7 p.m. The documentary celebrates their achievements, understand their faults, and applauds the spirits that drove them to help shape Montana.

TALK ON ANACONDA

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County's Historic Resources Board and The Forge Hotel will present “Four Smelters, Two Stacks: The evolution of processing in a planned working-class community'', at noon at The Forge Hotel, 100 Union Ave. Milo Manning will talk about Anaconda's past, including why the 585-foot stack was built. The presentation is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lunch and snacks. For details, call 406-797-4100.

Friday, Oct. 14

SLIDE GUITARIST

Weissenborn slide guitarist Dan Dubuque performs at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. The bar opens at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. For details, call 406-490-2864.

MUSIC AT 51 BELOW

John Montoya performs at 7 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. below Miner’s Hotel. For details, call 209-624-6880.

Saturday, Oct. 15

THE SWEat RACE FUNDRAISER

The SWEet Race 5k fundraiser for Montana Tech's Society of Women Engineers starts at 9 a.m. at 45 Three Bears Drive. Tickets are $25. The route follows Blacktail Loop, a relatively flat asphalt terrain with scenic views, and an easy to navigate course. Since October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, half of the proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

MUSIC AT 51 BELOW

The Berkeley Pits will perform at 7 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park Street below Miner’s Hotel. For details, call 209-624-6880.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens.. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the NSDAR National Day of Service by working with the Adopt-A-Highway program to clean a section of Continental Drive on Tuesday. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers will meet Tuesday at 4925 Foothill Rd. Please bring protective gear. We will be combining 2 hives and getting the one hive ready for winter. This group meets for education and support of beekeeping. For more details, call Jennifer at 928-581-7138.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Walk-in flu shots are available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA clinic in Butte.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

United Veterans Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday, at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Honk for Choice gathers each Thursday to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon Thursdays, beginning Oct. 6 at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave, Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library offers Level II Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Veterans of Foreign Wars meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Marine Corps Legion Building, 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361

Volunteers are welcome and needed in a community tree-planting event starting at noon Saturday, at the Buffalo South site on Buffalo Street between Main and Montana streets. The plan is to plant 1,000 native plant seedlings to slow storm water flows, protect Silver Bow Creek and involve the public in the restoration of Butte. For details or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Abby Peltomaa at 497-5045 or apeltomaa@bsb.mt.gov.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon Thursdays at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.