Keep up to date on local events with the weekly planner

Tuesday, Oct. 4

RALLY, NOONAN VISITATION

The Blue Collar Corridor Society’s inaugural event, an “Olde Fashion Rally,’’ is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the Copper Bowl at the Finlen Hotel. The rally is free and open to the public. Free beer and Butte pasties will be available. Music will be provided by The Platinum Street Quintet. Though there is no charge, people are asked to RSVP to https://bit.ly/noonanrally so the Blue Collar Corridor Society can get a good head count for the pasties and beer. Visitation with the family of the late Art Noonan begins at 4 p.m.

RETIRED TEACHERS LUNCHEON

Retired teachers will have a luncheon at noon at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams of 2 to 6 players at 6:30 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. below Miner’s Hotel. For details, call 209-624-6880.

AFTER HOURS BOOK CLUB

The After Hours Book Club, sponsored by the Butte Public Library, will discuss "Akira, Vol. 1," by Katsuhiro Otomo at 6 p.m. in the Ashton room at MacKenzie River Pizza. Copies of the book are available for check out from the Butte Public Library. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361

PUBLIC LECTURE

Montana Tech’s Public Lecture Series will host Dr. W. J. “Jim” Lewis, professor of Mathematics and chair of the Department of Mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at 4 p.m. in the Montana Tech Library Auditorium. His presentation is titled, “STEM Education and the Role of the Mathematics Department: Nebraska’s Story and Opportunities Supported by the National Science Foundation.”

Thursday, Oct. 6

DAR MEETING

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 7

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Line dancing lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Learn how to line dance for free with Colleen, Henry and Melissa Klobucar. For details, call 406-490-2864.

FIRST FRIDAYS TALK

Laura Arata will talk about her latest book, “Race and the Wild West” at noon via Zoom, or on the third floor at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. You can join either way. Call the library with your email to receive a Zoom invitation. For more details, call 406-723-3361.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Musician Aaron Jennings will be featured at the Brown Bag talk at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, contact the Clark Chateau at 406-565-5600.

Saturday, Oct. 8

ROCK THE PIT

Rock the Pit 2, a benefit festival to honor Perry Schelin, will be held at 3 p.m. in the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., Tickets are $15 at the door.

COMMUNITY TREE-PLANTING

Volunteers are welcome and needed in a community tree-planting event starting at noon at the Buffalo South site on Buffalo Street between Main and Montana streets. The plan is to plant 1,000 native plant seedlings to slow storm water flows, protect Silver Bow Creek and involve the public in the restoration of Butte. For details or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Abby Peltomaa at 497-5045 or apeltomaa@bsb.mt.gov.

JENNINGS AT CHATEAU

Musician Aaron Jennings will be featured in the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project at 7 p.m. at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway in Uptown Butte. Tickets are $10. For details, contact the Clark Chateau at 406-565-5600.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Butte Public Archives. Brandon Deshaw was best speaker, Jeff Amerman was best evaluator and Xun Zue was best table topics speaker, and Joe McBride was toastmaster at the Sept. 20 meeting. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Guests and individuals interested in Toastmasters are always welcome. For information on Toastmasters, please call 406-490-4045.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Adult Country Line dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 7 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. For details, call 406-498-3903.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

United Veterans Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Adult Country Line dance lessons at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. For details, call 406-498-3903.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Maggie Welch from KBOW/KOPR Radio Station to talk about Treat Street at the World Museum of Mining this Halloween, as well as the upcoming Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament in Butte.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wednesday. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Butte Elks Lodge member’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers each Thursday to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave, Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library offers Level II Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Sept. 17 through Oct. 29. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.