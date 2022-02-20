Keane on Butte — and two decades in the Montana Legislature

When it comes to politics at the Montana Statehouse, Jim Keane can scrap and claw with the best of them.

The sometimes fiery, always pragmatic Democrat from Butte has been fighting for jobs, Butte and all of southwest Montana in the Legislature for 22 years, and frankly, he thrives in the high-stakes chaos that saturates every legislative session.

Whether it’s the Irish in him, the Butte in him, the blue-collar in him, or a combination of them all, Keane is a workhorse.

Not for himself. For others.

“Jimmy learned negotiations at the union table and parlayed that experience into working on behalf of Butte and ensuring the common man had a champion in everything he did,” said state Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, who learned a lot of ropes from Keane. “He made sure Butte got its fair share and the working man got their fair share.”

Keane was at home in the arena from the start.

“My run in the Legislature — I’ve loved it,” he said. “I’ve loved all of the jobs I’ve had and I feel super fortunate for being able to do all those different jobs. But I loved the job in the Legislature.”

Keane was almost 60 when voters in Butte first elected him in 2000. Several Butte lawmakers were forced out by term limits that year so at the suggestion of others, he ran for the seat Joe Quilici was giving up.

Keane spent eight years in the House, and when he couldn’t run again for that chamber because of term limits, he ran successfully for the state Senate. When those eight years were up, voters gladly sent him back to the House.

Some call it a loophole in Montana’s term-limit law, but whatever.

“We don’t need term limits. We have elections,” Keane said.

He could run for another two years in the House this time around but isn’t. Age is one reason.

“I’m fortunate to be 80 years old and healthy, but I have thought, ‘Gee, I’m 80,’” he said. “To be quite frank about it, I’ve watched some other people up there just stay too long and I’m a little nervous about that.

“I don’t want someone to say, ‘Gee, can you wake him up, he’s drooling on the desk,’” he said, laughing.

There are other factors in his decision.

“I think the Legislature has changed and the political environment has changed considerably from 2000 to now,” he said. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say that. When I went to the Legislature, frankly, Democrats helped me and Republicans helped me get started and learn the process, and that doesn’t happen now. There’s a divisiveness.”

For all but one session in 2005, when the House was split 50-50, Keane has been in the minority in either chamber. But from 2005 until this past session, there was a Democrat governor with veto power to bring balance.

Now Republicans control both chambers and the governor’s office, and coupled with that, at the state and national levels, Keane says there’s a “winner take all” mentality with the majority. No need to work with the other party.

He’s disturbed by some comments he’s heard from the Republican side of late, too, and was disgusted when state Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, called the Montana Constitution a “socialist rag” a few months ago.

In today’s political environment, it’s harder to do what Keane has done for two decades: Support your party when you can, but above all, keep your word and do right by the people.

Keane has formed close friendships with Democrats and Republicans alike, thinks compromise is cool and believes good things happen in the center. If that’s old school these days, well, call him old school.

“With Jimmy, it’s about working from the center and it’s about relationships,” Lynch said. “The center is where things get done and it’s the space where Jimmy has operated out of, much to the chagrin of people on both sides of the aisle.”

Republican Sen. Jeff Welborn of Dillon has learned a lot from Keane over the years.

“You’re either there to make a statement or you’re there to make a difference,” Welborn said. “Jimmy is absolutely the guy that’s there to make a difference.”

IRISH AND BUTTE ROOTS

Keane is green through and through.

“All four of my grandparents were born in Ireland and all four of them ended up in Butte,” he says.

His wife, Dolores, is from Belfast and their oldest daughter, Alisa, and her three children live in Ireland now.

Keane’s grandfather on his mother’s side, Joe Thomas, had worked in mines in Pennsylvania and Michigan and Nevada, then in Mexico, and when he and a few friends heard what the mines were paying in Butte, they came here.

Thomas and three Englishmen leased the Black Rock manganese mine and when they “hit it big,” a company paid them each $5,000 in gold pieces to buy them out. That was big money back then and Thomas invested it.

When Keane was young, he and cousin found a big stack of stock certificates at his grandfather’s house and asked him what they were. He said they were just “worthless pieces of paper.”

“The story goes, when the (1929 stock market) crash came, he had all this money invested and lost it all,” Keane says. “So he was sitting out on the front steps of the house on Farrell Street with his head in his hands and my grandmother walked out and said, ‘Come on Joe, get in the house. It’s money you never worked for anyway.’”

When Keane was only 6, his father, Bob Keane, died. He didn’t have a pension, but at an early age, his son was introduced to the Butte way. Keane’s mother, Mary, taught school and others became providers for the family, too.

“The fellas my father worked with never forgot my father,” Keane said.

Keane graduated from Butte Central High School in 1960 and said over the next four decades, “I’ve been able to live here and work all kinds of great jobs.”

He worked in the underground mines, in the shops, in logging, construction, training apprentice mechanics, and for a long time, was business manager for the Operating Engineers Union, representing “workers all across the state of Montana.”

It was natural fit for a Butte guy.

In Butte, Keane says, “If you were a good worker, that’s what defined you. ‘He’s a good worker.’ That pushed him right to the top of the heap. It really did.”

Keane was training mechanics at the Job Corps in 2000 when he decided to run for the Legislature.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d be there 20 years,” he said.

A ‘JOBS DEMOCRAT’

Keane had two primary goals when he got to the Statehouse and he never lost sight of them.

“Is there something I can do for Butte, and then, are jobs involved? I’m a jobs Democrat,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s an ag job or a mining job or driving trucks. If we can do things for jobs, that’s a key thing.”

His favorite assignment over the years was serving on the “Section C Subcommittee on Appropriations,” a group of lawmakers who oversaw the budgets of several state agencies and departments, including transportation, agriculture, natural resources and fish, wildlife and parks.

“It was almost nonpartisan in there,” Keane said. “I mean, I’m talking year after year after year. We held them accountable. We took some hard votes.

“I guess I’ve honed my skills and I’ve been able to find money in state government. To me, there’s nothing worse than leaving a pot of money that isn’t putting somebody to work. I’ll miss that.”

It doesn’t have to be a mountain of money to make a difference.

He points to a committee formed in 2007 following a big fire season. Members traveled the state to scope out problems, craft solutions and put some money behind them. Volunteer firefighters faced plenty of challenges, they discovered.

“Most people don’t understand that if we didn’t have volunteer firefighters, we couldn’t afford to do any firefighting,” Keane said.

They found out about a small program in which the state rebuilt fire trucks and gave them to county co-ops. A volunteer department in Miles City had one.

“It was a World War II thing with a tank in the back,” Keane said. “The guy said, ‘We tried to take it out and it died. We keep a battery charger on it.’”

And it took decades to get that truck.

“So I started looking for some money and we added money to that program and we started rebuilding those trucks and making extra ones,” he said. “They make them in Missoula.”

Now the replacement cycle for trucks is 12 years, not decades, and mechanics build them for a fraction of what they’d cost on the market.

“You can’t define it, but it has made a huge impact in wildland firefighting in the state of Montana,” Keane said. “That’s been kind of my focus. If there’s money out there, let’s get it out there and put it work doing whatever.”

STANDING HIS GROUND

Keane only had a couple of sessions under his belt when he was suddenly presented with a political and soul-searching dilemma that can define a legislative career. In a way, maybe it did.

Voters had elected 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans to the Montana House of Representatives and on the first day of the 2005 legislative session, the first order of business was choosing a speaker.

The speaker wields more than a gavel. He or she decides committee assignments, sets and controls the agenda and flow of business, and can single-handedly determine the fate of bills. The speaker, in other words, has tremendous power.

By law in Montana, if the House is split 50-50, the party of the governor presides. Voters had elected Democrat Brian Schweitzer so Democrats were to organize the House.

The vast majority of House Democrats wanted party colleague Dave Wanzenried of Missoula as speaker, and traditionally the other party respects the other’s choices for leaders. Not this time.

Republicans blocked several procedural moves to make Wanzenried speaker until finally, with 50 GOP votes and only three from Democrats, Gary Matthews, a Democrat from Miles City, became speaker. The three Democrat votes came from Matthews, Rep. Emily Eaton of Laurel and Jim Keane.

The move delighted Republicans, who viewed Wanzenreid as a lightning rod and Matthews as a moderate. It outraged a lot of Democrats.

Keane had nominated Matthews, saying he had pledged to support him months prior. He also said Matthews was the right fit for an equally divided House.

“We are not electing a leader of the House of Representatives today, we are electing a mediator,” Keane said in what one newspaper described as a “fiery speech defying his fellow Democrats.”

Keane recently recalled those moments and the fallout.

“Going in, I told Gary, ‘You’ve got to stay to the end (of the session). I’ll stay with you but you’ve got to promise me you’ll stay to the end because I know what’s going to happen. They’ll try to get one of us to sell out.’ And they did. I took a ton of heat for that one.”

But he had kept a commitment — his word — and said it worked out for Montanans.

“We needed a mediator,” he said. “It was probably one of my best sessions because we had this split and nothing moved unless you agreed on things. Now we have, ‘We’re in charge. We get the ball all the time.’”

Matthews has never forgotten about Keane’s support and open mind.

“Jimmy is definitely a people person,” Matthews said in a recent interview. “He is willing to sit down and talk to anyone.”

Welborn didn’t make it to the Legislature until a few years later but was aware of the move when he got there. When he got to know Keane, it made sense.

“We were just visiting one day and he (Keane) said, ‘You know, no matter what, always take care of your people,’” Welborn said. “He said, ‘Your party’s important, that’s what helped get you elected … but vote your people first. It’s going to serve you well, it’s going to serve them well.’”

JUST DO IT

Jim Keane is not big on platitudes, and for years and years, he says, that’s what military veterans from southwest Montana got in their quest for a nursing care retirement home.

State lawmakers from both parties had agreed years and years ago to build one in Butte, put $5 million in state funds down and waited for the feds to come through with the rest. And waited and waited and waited.

“Our goal as the Butte delegation was, ‘Look, we can borrow this money now and the federal money is going to come through and we can pay it back when it comes in,’” Keane said.

For three consecutive sessions over six years, veterans from southwest Montana traveled to the Statehouse, urging lawmakers in committee to fund the rest of the project and get the home built.

“What would really hackle me is when they’d get up and testify how it’s needed and then someone on the committee would say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Keane said, still ticked off even in memory mode.

At the end of one such committee meeting in 2017, Keane took the podium and let loose.

“To heck with the thanks!” Keane said that day. “That isn’t going to help (them) with their mental problems or blown-off legs or other issues that they have or a place to live when they have no family.”

The feds finally came through with about $10 million in 2018, the state added $5 million to its initial down payment in the 2019 legislative session, and the home was built. It opened last year.

There were other things that took years to get over the finish line, including a bill allowing the state to borrow tens of millions of dollars through bonds to pay for capital projects around Montana.

An $80 million package passed in 2019 after barely failing at the end of three consecutive sessions over six years amid partisan squabbles. It included money for university buildings, nearly $11 million for local water and sewer projects and $5 million for an armory in Butte-Silver Bow, among other things.

Keane was thrilled when it finally passed but noted that the $80 million would have gone further eight years prior.

“If you build it today, it’s going to cost you 20% more the next year and it’s going to cost you 15% more the year after that,” he said.

It took legislative slogging to get a $15 million Natural Resources Research Center built at Montana Tech in Butte. With Keane’s help, the Legislature provided $10 million in cash and spending authority, private donors put up $5 million and the building opened in 2016.

The building provides research and lab space for petroleum and geology programs, houses the Bureau of Mines, serves as a recruiting tool for Tech and benefits the entire state, Keane says.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Keane says it’s been an honor to represent Butte at the Capitol all these years. He loves Butte and its people and says they’re as giving and down-to-earth as any place on Earth.

“Butte is such a great place to represent,” he said. “When you vote on bills here, with every vote you make, you know you’ve made somebody happy and somebody mad. Every one.

“But the people in Butte — they’ll say, ‘Well, Jimmy, I sure didn’t like your vote on this, but you do a good job.’” I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve gotten that. They don’t hold it against you. I think that makes this place unique.

“They don’t hold it against you as long as long as you’re working for the benefit of the community and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

He’s worked for other communities in southwest Montana, too, including those in overwhelmingly “red” counties. Their GOP lawmakers, in turn, have worked with Democrats from Butte. The Legislature, Keane says, should be a “team sport.”

“Some of my best friends are down in Madison County, Beaverhead County, Deer Lodge County,” he said.

Lynch says Keane is “old school” — in every positive context possible.

“Jimmy’s politics certainly are Butte first, but truly with the understanding that relationships matter,” Lynch said. “He’s done what’s in his constituents’ best interests.”

Welborn said Montana needs more Jim Keanes in the Legislature, especially these days.

“Unfortunately, because of term limits and just the divisiveness that kind of seems to be creeping its way into the process more and more, the more guys like Jimmy Keane that retire, the less healthy the process is going to be,” Welborn said.

“He’s just that much of a difference maker.”

