KBMF radio station's general manager, founder to step off the air

After six years behind the soundboard, general manager Clark Grant is leaving radio station KBMF.
This was always the plan — when Grant founded KBMF, a local nonprofit community station at 102.5, he agreed to stay on for six years. Grant will still spin the stacks every Monday from 8 to 10 p.m., playing music he described as “experimental,” “textural,” and “whatever I can play to drive people away.”
Grant’s first experience in radio was in Missoula, where he worked for Montana Public Radio and the college station KBGA. He started to make lifelong friends through community radio, like Ann Szalda-Petree, whose show he produced and would later go on to co-found the Butte America Foundation (or BAmF) and Missoula’s community nonprofit radio station KFGM.
Grant was enchanted by Butte when he first visited to broadcast the National Folk Festival with MTPR in 2009.
“In between broadcasts from the Original stage, I walked around Uptown and just fell in love with the architecture. And in particular, this building,” Grant said, referring to Carpenters’ Union Hall, where KBMF gets free rent in exchange for fixing up the upper two floors.
Grant loves architecture, especially Butte architecture. If Grant could choose his death, he’d want to be killed by a falling brick from an Uptown building — and he’d want his obituary to mention that he isn’t a “Butte guy.” He doesn’t feel he’s earned the title, as he was born in North Carolina.
BAmF board president and DJ Suzanne Stefanac, who jockeys under the name Zorca, disagrees. She defines a “Butte guy” as someone who loves Butte. Everyone interviewed agreed that Grant loves Butte, so his status as a “Butte guy” really does depend on what definition you use.
In 2013, the FCC opened up applications for low power nonprofit radio stations, or LPFMS. Grant mentioned to Amanda Curtis, a state legislator at the time, that he wanted to start a community radio station but needed to form an educational nonprofit to do so according to FCC rules. Curtis loved the idea, and the founding board formed BAmF around her kitchen table with the mission statement of educating the community about social justice. (Grant wasn’t on the founding board, since he would become a paid employee). Curtis is no longer on the board, but she’s a contributor and listener to KBMF.
“I’m really proud of the fact that they don’t really need me anymore,” Curtis said.
After two years of prep, KBMF went on the air on June 13, 2015, and Grant’s been a steady presence on the air ever since. He can often be found in a broadcast room filled with old sound equipment, lit from the street-adjacent window, and lined with photos of DJs.
“This room was leftover storage for Matt Vincent's mayoral campaign,” Grant said. “We started the station from nothing.”
Grant wanted to build a real, tangible community, and the foundation wanted to be able to pay its employees a living wage. Now, KBMF has a community of about 60 DJs, and Grant’s making more money than he ever could have anticipated. (He’s not, of course, a millionaire — we’re talking about community radio here.) The station that started from nothing brought a South African prince to Butte in 2017, renovated the second floor of Carpenters’ Union Hall, and became “kind of a model” of LPFM, according to Grant.
“I think Butte is incredibly lucky to have Clark as our general manager and founder. It's his vision that made this happen,” Stefanac said.
Curtis said BAmF also wanted the station to be self-sufficient, so it wouldn’t rely on any one person to function. They wanted “to set up an entity that would outlive all of us,” Curtis said.
Either they’ve reached that goal, or the station will collapse after June 30. That worst-case scenario seems highly unlikely since Daniel Hogan will take over Grant's duties. He's been with KBMF since 2015, and was promoted to program director two years later.
“I feel confident that I’m ready to take the reins,” Hogan said.
Hogan doesn’t anticipate that he’ll change the station’s operations much.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Hogan said.
Szalda-Petree said everyone will “deeply miss” Grant’s presence, but she understands why he’s leaving. She stepped away from KFGM, so she understands how it feels to let a station stand on its own two feet. It’s a freeing feeling — community radio is a lot of labor, even if it is of love.
“At some point you get to turn that over to somebody else and let it go,” Szalda-Petree said.
Up next, Grant has his sights set on Walkerville, where he and Hogan plan to build a grocery store.
“I'm hoping that I can do good for that neighborhood, you know, like this organization has done good for Butte,” Grant said.
Grant said it’s an honor to have broadcasted to Butte, and it’s the coolest job he’s ever had.
“It’s all downhill from here,” he joked.