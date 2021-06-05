KBMF radio station's general manager, founder to step off the air

After six years behind the soundboard, general manager Clark Grant is leaving radio station KBMF.

This was always the plan — when Grant founded KBMF, a local nonprofit community station at 102.5, he agreed to stay on for six years. Grant will still spin the stacks every Monday from 8 to 10 p.m., playing music he described as “experimental,” “textural,” and “whatever I can play to drive people away.”

Grant’s first experience in radio was in Missoula, where he worked for Montana Public Radio and the college station KBGA. He started to make lifelong friends through community radio, like Ann Szalda-Petree, whose show he produced and would later go on to co-found the Butte America Foundation (or BAmF) and Missoula’s community nonprofit radio station KFGM.

Grant was enchanted by Butte when he first visited to broadcast the National Folk Festival with MTPR in 2009.

“In between broadcasts from the Original stage, I walked around Uptown and just fell in love with the architecture. And in particular, this building,” Grant said, referring to Carpenters’ Union Hall, where KBMF gets free rent in exchange for fixing up the upper two floors.