Katie Yates named 2020-21 School Nurse of the Year

They have three girls whose ages are 11, 7 and 4.

Katie Yates is a comparative newcomer to Butte. Yet both her maternal and paternal grandfathers were born and raised in the Mining City. They were William Cahill, an architect, and Barry Tierney, who worked in mining management, she said.

Yates said she has been deeply impressed by Butte’s devotion to taking care of its own, a community ethos she said helps inform her work.

She said she believes in approaching students with compassion and empathy and by all accounts she succeeds.

Yet she readily acknowledged being less than perfect.

“You know, I have bad days,” Yates said. “When you’re giving a lot, at some point it does run out.”

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 25, a gaggle of students from Margaret Leary Elementary burst by Yates, who was clad in purple nursing scrubs, as she held the front door for their exit into a bitterly cold wind. Many students, speaking through face masks, greeted her warmly as “Nurse Katie.”

Yates said she feels honored and humbled to be named School Nurse of the Year.

“I’m only as good as the team I come from,” she said. “And the Butte School District has an awesome team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0