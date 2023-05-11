Kathleen Tarkalson’s office windows provide a clear view of Anaconda’s renewal.

The C-Hill and A-Hill are greening up, recovering from a century of flora-smiting emissions belched by copper smelters.

Recovery is evident elsewhere in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, a community rebounding both aesthetically and economically from the tough times that followed the smelter’s shutdown in 1980.

In mid-April, Tarkalson, a Butte native married to an Anaconda native, took the helm of Discover Anaconda, an umbrella organization whose missions include economic development and tourism promotion.

“I’ve been on the job for not quite a month, but I’m loving it,” she said. “I have a lot to learn. I recognize that. But I definitely bring perspective and a lot of enthusiasm, and I’m optimistic for what my role can be in this organization.”

Tarkalson also brings a master’s in business administration from the University of Montana and years of work for the university in career development and as director of the Student Success Center at its College of Business.

She said she’s inspired by the progress Anaconda has made. She cited new businesses on Main Street, as well as The Forge Hotel, the Pintler’s Portal Hostel and other evidence the community is moving from survive toward thrive.

Tarkalson’s predecessor, Adam Vauthier, recognized that Bill Everett, chief executive for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, felt passionate about business recruitment and economic development.

Tarkalson recognizes the same.

“I am really looking forward to working with him because I feel like, in order to really move the needle forward, we all need to work together,” Tarkalson said.

She said community members often have different visions for what constitutes good or sustainable growth. Her job requires getting a sense of what a shared vision might be. And it sets the stage for the sort of community involvement that mightily appeals to her.

“There are definitely people who don’t want to see growth at all and there are people who are just like, 'Man, let’s kick the doors wide open,'” Tarkalson said.

“I think it’s going to be somewhere in the middle,” she said. “You have to do things sustainably.”

As Anaconda-Deer Lodge County moves forward, the community is likely to continue grappling with affordable housing, defining a livable wage, and incorporating tourism and outdoor recreation without cold shoulders for visitors and newcomers.

The outdoors economy seems alive and well in Anaconda, she said.

Tarkalson said the Montana Office of Tourism is promoting a “Recreate Responsibly” program for visitors, who are encouraged to “respect public lands and waters, as well as Native and local communities.”

Kathleen Kunz Tarkalson was born and raised in Butte. She had 12 siblings and two parents in a house with one bathroom. Her father, Harry Kunz, worked as a machinist for the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. Her mother, Louise, was a lobbyist for the Montana Low Income Coalition.

Kathleen’s husband, Steve Tarkalson, grew up in Anaconda.

After years in Missoula, the couple felt the strong pull of home and moved. One of Kathleen Tarkalson’s sisters lives in Anaconda and saw that the Discover Anaconda job was open.

The 2021 merger of Anaconda Local Development Corporation and the Anaconda Chamber of Commerce created Discover Anaconda. Websites for the two entities remain separate, however, and combining them is at the top of Tarkalson’s list.

Anaconda was founded by Marcus Daly in 1883 as a smelting town, destined to process copper ore from Butte. The smelting polluted air, soil and water but the region’s economy depended on the smelter and the Anaconda Co. wielded a lot of power.

In 1977, the Atlantic Richfield Co. bought the Anaconda Co. and shut down the smelter in 1980. In 1983, EPA listed the Anaconda Smelter Site as a Superfund site and Atlantic Richfield was on the hook for remediating a vast area.

That work continues but tangible evidence of progress can be seen in greener landscapes, expanses of black slag covered by soil and new businesses occupying remediated ground.

Tarkalson said she looks forward to working with the community to help Anaconda continue on the path to recovery.

“It seems to be on its way, and that’s very exciting to see,” she said.