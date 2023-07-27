The Butte Public Library will continue its First Friday series at noon Aug. 4 with journalist Kathleen McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, an award-winning writer who reports and writes about the consequences of economic inequality around the world, is a frequent contributor to The Washington Post and The Guardian. Her reporting has also appeared in The New York Times, BuzzFeed, The Atlantic, The Economist, NPR and more.

She will be discussing her book, "Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America's Blood Industry," which was published in February.

McLaughlin knew she’d found a treatment that worked on her rare autoimmune disorder. She had no idea it had been drawn from the veins of America’s most vulnerable for immense profit. The Butte woman discusses her decade-long mission to learn the full story of where her medicine comes from.

For more details, call the library, 226 W. Broadway St., at 406-723-3361.