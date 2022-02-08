Kate McCourt to be Butte-Silver Bow's next historic preservation officer

Kate McCourt, who has worked in historic preservation at the state, local and federal levels in Montana, has been named as Butte-Silver Bow’s new historic preservation officer.

McCourt is currently heritage projects and grant manager at the Montana History Foundation in Helena, a nonprofit organization that raises money and provides funding for history and preservation projects across Montana.

She has previously served as historic preservation officer, or HPO, for Great Falls-Cascade County, and did archaeology work for the state of Montana in Virginia City, among other posts. McCourt succeeds Mary McCormick, who retired as HPO in December.

County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said McCourt has a “great background with lots of experience” to oversee preservation policies and efforts in Butte. He made the appointment after a search committee reviewed applicants.

“We had a great pool of candidates but Kate’s background, experience and understanding of historic preservation and our unique characteristics made her the top candidate for the job,” Gallagher said Monday.

The committee included Gallagher, Community Development Director Karen Byrnes, Commissioner John Riordan and three other county officials. Byrnes said there were 19 applicants and eight were interviewed.

“We are thrilled to have Kate joining our team. She will be a wonderful, highly-qualified addition,” Byrnes said.

The HPO in Butte-Silver Bow is in charge of coordinating programs to identify, evaluate, promote and protect historic resources and ensure compliance with local, state and federal historic preservation laws and ordinances.

It’s an especially tall order in Butte, where nearly 10,000 acres and 7,900 buildings and other resources make it and nearby areas one of the nation’s largest national historic landmark districts.

McCourt grew up in the Hudson Valley in New York State and earned an undergraduate degree in history from State University of New York at Albany. She earned a master’s degree in archaeology from University College London.

She moved to Montana for the first time in 2008 for her work in Virginia City and fell in love with the state. At the federal level, she has been a contractor for the University of Montana’s Center for Integrated Research on the Environment and has been with the History Foundation since August 2020.

She says she’s looking forward to her new position in Butte.

“I feel like it would truly be an honor to be the steward of one the largest national historic landmark districts in the entire country,” McCourt said Tuesday. “Butte has always been very fascinating to me, especially getting my start in Virginia City and learning about the beginnings of mining in Montana and then how it culminates on such a large scale in Butte.

“There’s so much for me to learn and I really can’t wait to do it,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic job … and it’s going to be an extremely fascinating process for me.”

McCormick was Butte-Silver Bow’s historic preservation officer from 2015 to this past December. She succeeded Jim Jarvis.

McCourt’s salary will be $60,000. She starts the first week of March.

