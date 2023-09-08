As a child, I had no thoughts of how long my life would last. I just assumed I would live to be at least as old as my grandparents, whose ancient status seemed to be one which stretched far out into eternity. Now that I have a grandchild of my own, I realize that my ancient grandparents were not so old and that the eternal wait I assumed I had to endure before I reached this age has really been a fleeting moment in time. Where has the time gone?

Psalm 90 reminds us of our mortality and how we should use our days wisely. The psalm credits authorship to Moses, who now reflects upon his life and how quickly it seems to have passed by. His prayer is to have his work glorify God, and his hope is that his work will endure to bless future generations. As I grow older, I find I also tend to reflect upon my past and wonder if I have made the right decisions, if my words and actions could have been kinder and more loving, if I could have done more to help those in need, and if the “work of my hands” will find the favor of the Lord and be used to prosper succeeding generations.

But is that not the hope and the regret of us all? When we are young, our lives seem to stretch out forever before us. We often give little thought to the impact our decisions make as we engage in activities or invest our money in ways that mostly serve ourselves. But as we grow older, we begin to wonder if we could have done things differently. We reflect upon old relationships, past conversations and certain decisions that might have had a better outcome if we had the wisdom of age at the time. How many of us would do our lives over if we could take what we know now back in time with us? But alas, there is no time machine or Doctor Who and his TARDIS to make our wish come true and so we march forward in our mortal state, praying with the psalmist that God will have favor upon us.

As the psalmist reflects upon his life, he prays, “Teach us to count our days that we may gain a wise heart” (Psalm 90:12). To embrace our mortality is to gain wisdom. How different would our lives be if we embraced this truth at a young age? Would we make healthier choices? Would we invest in ways that would benefit future generations? I am not saying that we should live each day as though it were our last, but rather the psalmist urges us to use the knowledge of our mortal status to help us make better decisions. We are not eternal, but the decisions we make do affect future generations.

The good news is that we do not have to live in regret. We can join the psalmist and pray for God’s compassion and steadfast love “so that we may rejoice and be glad all our days” Psalm 90:14). No matter what our age is, we can ask for God’s wisdom and that God’s work will become “manifest to your servants, and [God’s] glorious power to their children” (Psalm 90:16).

As we pray for God’s work to be done, we may be surprised to find God where we least expect — in a kind word to a friend who has a different opinion, in a meal offered to someone in need, in a desire to care for the Earth, and in the many ways we learn to love God and love our neighbors (Mark 12:30-31). We learn to see how God’s work is manifested through weakness and how God desires to work through us (2 Corinthians 12:9-10).

As I reflect upon my life, I see many places where I could have made better decisions, and I’m sure the psalmist had a few regrets of his own, but God is gracious and as long as we still have breath, we can pray that “the favor of the Lord our God be upon us and prosper the work of our hands” (Psalm 90:17).