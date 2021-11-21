Karen Sullivan retires as health officer, leaves a legacy of courage

Karen Sullivan retired Friday after eight years as the Butte-Silver Bow health officer. She leaves a story of courage behind her.

Karen was a long-time journalist herself, so she must know her retirement story is a gold mine.

More a copper mine, being that Karen is a self-described “Butte chick.”

Where do you even start with Karen? A corny joke just won’t do.

Perhaps we should start with a bang — infamous Irish-American gangster James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. A note to the younger crowd, Jack Nicholson’s character in "The Departed" was based on the man.

Karen cut her reporting teeth with the Associated Press in Boston. For her top story, she dove deep into Whitey’s personal affairs, and into the affairs of his brother, a ruthless politician. That was in the late 1980s and Whitey was still on the streets.

Many years later, she recalled writing that piece in her public health column in The Montana Standard. And the aftermath.

“I suddenly heard footsteps on the stairs outside, and held my breath, certain that Whitey had arrived to exact his revenge … ” Karen wrote in 2018.

“It was the cable guy.”

She wrote that line with a smile, no doubt.

Before the AP, Karen wrote for the paper in Havre as a fresh college grad, and then for The Montana Standard.

Karen started out as a journalist, but found her way to healthcare for most of her career, so maybe we should start there instead.

As health officer, she played a critical role in the community-wide suicide prevention effort, and was a champion for residents with disabilities.

When Butte’s Superfund consent decree was signed in 2020, Karen sat proudly at the table as the community took its biggest step so far in cleaning up this town.

Or maybe it’s better to start with a laugh — picture the new Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Matt Vincent and members of the Board of Health dazed and confused back in 2013, pondering what to do about a health department that had accumulated significant debt and fallen into listless disarray, and, more entertainingly, was involved in a scandal rooting out spooky ghosts in the department’s building.

Hiring Karen, officials held their collective breath, then watched as she cleaned house and made the department the effective machine it is today.

Maybe it’s better to get the recent horror out of the way early — all the death threats and ugly insults Karen received during the pandemic as thanks for keeping the community safe.

The vile backlash spawned by disinformation campaigns.

Maybe nobody can really understand what she went through unless we instead start on a fateful morning in March 2021 when Karen first noticed hair all over the floor of her shower.

It was falling out from the stress of having so many people attack and blame and threaten her for following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention science. From having her hopes crushed as a segment of the American public refused a free ticket out of darkness by getting vaccinated. And the last straw — the Legislature passing laws to handcuff public health departments from saving lives in the future.

No, we’re talking about Karen Sullivan here. So we better start with Butte right off, and get to the rest later.

###

Karen was born at St. James Hospital in 1958 to two Butte natives, JoAnn and Bob McGrath. Her father was a manager at Buttrey’s grocery.

She’ll be staying in Butte for the long haul. She and her husband John already bought headstones at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In the eighth grade, Karen’s family moved to Billings so her father could run his own store, but her soul stayed in Butte. Karen became a bag boy at age 16. So started her 47-year career, most of those years spent serving Butte.

She set the Billings kids straight when they chanted “dirty water,” and the Butte jokes only grew her pride in the Mining City.

Later, writing for The Montana Standard in 1989, Karen addressed the matter in her column.

“Is it my imagination, or are there tiny feelings of jealousy and hostility against residents of Butte by the rest of the state’s citizens?” she asked, then explained the reason for the jealousy.

Butte folks have big attitudes as a result of hometown pride earned through a history of survival against the odds, she said, and a superiority complex is possible.

Karen has the attitude herself. It was evident in the picture next to her column, in which Karen wore a big Butte, America-defending smile, and big '80s hair.

“I tell people the Butte story — that the copper that came out of here saved the world, that the contributions of Butte to the universe are immense. I make sure people know that,” she explained in an interview.

When she reported in Boston, there was this darling Butte guy in her life — “the mailman” as she would later refer to John in her column in The Montana Standard.

“Absence can make the heart grow fonder,” she remembered with fondness.

Karen returned to Butte, married the mailman and had two daughters, Shannon and Mary.

By then, Karen was a seasoned reporter. She’d dealt with neo-Nazis in Idaho while working for the AP in Spokane, with the gangster Bulger Jr. and his brother in Boston. She had learned to paint a scene in words.

She had attended a Red Sox game the season after they lost in the World Series and turned the colorful dismay of the fans whose team had since fallen apart into a national story. Throughout her life she returned to Boston for games, and plans to see more in her retirement. Her daughter Shannon arranged for a special gift: David “Big Papi” Ortiz sent Karen a video send-off for her retirement last week.

Karen returned to Butte and The Montana Standard once again, and built a foundation of understanding for the world of healthcare where she’d end up spending most of her career.

She wrote about the latest in care and technology at St. James, and reported as nurses picketed outside the building for higher pay. Later, she’d work in public relations at the hospital.

She profiled an AIDS task force, and later, HIV-prevention and respect for those who have the virus would be a principal focus in her work as health officer.

She began a column about a health assessment she underwent in 1990 as so:

“I have the body of a 27-year-old. Mind you, I am not petitioning for something risqué. But if I was petitioning for something risqué, I’d be doing it as a 27-year-old. And here I am, all of 31.”

As a companion piece, she detailed her personal saga as a “wimp-turned-blood donor.”

Even then, Karen took some heat in editorial responses to her playful column — an angry Mrs. Claus and a TV reporter wrote in their dismay after she visited Santa and made fun of the weather report, and more cheerful sports fans fought her over the performance of the Fighting Irish’s coaching staff.

Then as now, Karen also took heat for telling the truth in her reporting on criminals and social issues.

Some of her stories eerily foreshadowed the tough moments to come in her final two years as health officer during the pandemic.

Karen tackled mental health and stress over the holidays, and this past holiday season was the most stressful of her life.

She described a measles outbreak across Butte schools in December of 1988, recounting the health department’s hectic effort to vaccinate students and contain the spread.

Throughout her career, writing carried the day for her.

###

Karen left The Montana Standard. She took some of the heat personally.

“It was her biggest asset, but also one of her weaknesses that might have made things hard on her,” Vincent said of this trait in Karen.

The truth tends to get personal for those who seek it in earnest. In the name of the news or public health, Karen investing herself deeply in her work. In turn, her work became personal, and wasn’t always easy because of it.

But who wants life to be too easy?

After Karen quit the paper, she went briefly into the insurance business, but she’d rather not talk about it.

###

Karen again worked in journalism as news director over at KBOW/KOPR radio, and helped found the alternative Butte Weekly paper. She then went over to the dark side.

“I became a flack,” she explained.

Karen became the marketing and public relations director for St. James, and remained in the healthcare arena for most of the next 24 years. She did PR stints for Montana Tech, Community Medical Center in Missoula, for a hospice program in Butte and for a Medicare program in Superior. She acquired her master’s degree in organizational management along the way. It all proved excellent training for the position that would define her career.

###

When the Board of Health and Vincent hired Karen as Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer in December 2013, they gave Karen her dream job. They also handed her the assignment to turn the health department around.

One program was $1 million in the hole, another $100,000 in the hole. The department had been without a director for a year, and an interim director had just kept things afloat.

“We just didn’t have a lot of direction,” said registered nurse Karen Maloughney, who worked for the department at the time and would become one of Karen’s division heads and closest confidants.

Karen’s skills in organizational management were exactly what the department needed, Maloughney said.

Karen’s work ethic was by then well documented. Her former boss at Montana Tech, Ray Rogers, put it this way: “Karen’s a dog with a bone.”

Cindi Shaw was serving her first term as chair of the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners then. Shaw was also on the Board of Health during Karen’s hire and throughout her career. Shaw said the department was in bad shape when Karen took over.

“She jumped into a fray,” Shaw said.

Vincent and Karen had a bold vision. The health department is funded by state and federal grants, and by the county. It therefore needed to prove its worth to the taxpayer, Karen said. She cut programs, she cut staff, she made sure everyone worked their hours and worked hard. She made sure the programs that remained did what they were supposed to do, and did it well.

The right thing isn’t generally the easy thing — if Karen’s career has a theme, that’s it.

“There were things she could have easily just tried to avoid or ignore in the department, and she just rolled her sleeves up,” Shaw said.

“I don’t second-guess her in hindsight, because she got everything done. But to say that everybody wasn’t on board with the type of changes she was bringing into that department would be an understatement,” Vincent said.

“She wasn’t afraid to make tough decisions. If you could see her vision and see where she wanted to go, those are the people that stayed,” Maloughney said.

“Mediocre was not good enough for me,” Karen said. “Get on board or get out — that was my message.”

If that sounds harsh, consider the health department of today. When Karen gives up the driver’s seat, the new health officer will step into a well-oiled machine.

“Whoever jumps in, it’s going to be turnkey to start the day. And that’s because of Karen,” Shaw said.

###

Public health emergencies don’t stop just because the department is re-organizing. Karen came on as a rash of teen suicides in Butte’s public schools shook the community.

Only on the job a month, Karen sat with officials from the county government, police department and Butte schools.

Jimm Kilmer, a police officer at the time and a judge today, laid it out plain.

“We’ve got kids dying,” he said.

Karen said suicide is a matter of public health and right then and there took the lead in a community-wide coalition to combat the issue.

The Community Action Team and an airtight partnership between the health department and the schools was born from the effort. The CAT would blossom into several mental health projects, and become one of the three achievements closest to Karen’s heart during her pre-pandemic years at the department.

“That’s what established our partnership, frankly,” said Judy Jonart, superintendent for Butte School District No. 1. “When the pandemic hit, it was pretty easy to go ahead. We continued that same partnership, because we were all in it together.”

Jonart saw then what Karen was all about, and said it held true throughout her career as health officer.

“We’re here to solve problems. Let’s find a solution. Let’s not blame, but let’s find a solution. That was our attitude. That’s why the relationship works,” Jonart said.

The CAT worked, too. The 5-year 2.2 million SOARS grant that Karen, Jim O’Neill, curriculum director for Butte schools, and partners community-wide put to use in prevention produced powerful results: a 30% decrease in suicide attempts, a 41% decrease in students feeling sad or hopeless, a 31% decrease in bullying, and a massive uptick in the number of youth referred to mental health services.

Along with CAT, Karen considered her seven years on the county’s Superfund team and the signing of the consent decree one of her proudest three accomplishments.

Another was her work for the disabled. Stodden Park’s pool and playground are accessible to all abilities because of the disability inclusions grant Karen helped facilitate when the park was being built.

“She was always a voice for people with disabilities,” Maloughney said. “She was always a champion for the underdog.”

###

Public health is protected by hard and sometimes dirty work behind the scenes — needle-exchange programs to keep addicts safe and disease at bay, prevention of teen pregnancy, food service inspections, and much more.

Outbreaks happen, and the department swarms. Pertussis, tuberculosis and bacterial meningitis all came and went on Karen’s watch, and all varieties of hepatitis and sexually transmitted disease are ready to go rampant without the health department on the case.

It’s work best performed by people who really care.

“You don’t really hear about us until there’s an event,” Maloughney said.

It also takes a team, and the department’s major turnaround didn’t occur as result of a one-woman dictatorship.

“One thing I learned from her is that you surround yourself with people that bring out the best in you. One person isn’t designed to know everything — that’s not possible,” Malougney said.

Instead, Karen built department divisions and appointed their directors. She trusted them throughout, and in turn they stood behind her when the great challenge of their careers arrived.

“They consider themselves a team,” Jonart said. “And as a team they got the work done.”

Together, that rock-solid team entered the pandemic for real on Friday the 13th, March 2020, when the county had its first confirmed COVID case.

Much of the department’s success came from what had been built before. The team was armed with strong working relationships between the department and the local government and schools, and a core value of science-based policy.

That first case came in after hours, and Karen called her team back into the office. There was work to be done, and they cleared their professional and personal schedules for the foreseeable future.

“Without teamwork in our department, it would have been a total disaster. And it starts with leadership,” said John Rolich, head of the department’s environmental division.

And the pandemic would indeed be a disaster, but in Butte-Silver Bow, it was handled by pros.

###

“She would be the one leading the charge in a war,” Shaw said of Karen. “She was cool and calm. She looked tired, and she looked stressed, but she would never let on to it, because she knew we needed a leader.”

Following CDC guidance as strictly as the law and society would allow, Karen made the hard decisions to impose mandates to keep the spread of COVID at bay. And she paid the price.

“At the end of the day, her signature was on the order,” Rolich said. “If it was a closure order or an enforcement order, it was hers.”

Karen stayed loyal to the cause.

“She was a bulldog like that. If she knew we were in the right, then damn the torpedoes,” Rolich said.

“If someone wants to yell, they shouldn’t be yelling at the staff. They can take it to her and Karen made that very clear. She was the one who would take the heat for it,” said Ivy Fredrickson, chair of the Board of Health.

“She’s always been a target through this whole pandemic … Every decision, whether it was masks, isolation, or quarantine. But that never deterred her from doing what was the best thing for our community,” Maloughney said. “The right decisions weren’t the easy decisions, but she wasn’t afraid to make them.”

Not many people could have taken that kind of heat, Vincent said.

“There were plenty of business owners calling for her head. You saw it all over social media, and she stood strong,” Vincent said.

“She didn’t waver on what needed to be done,” said J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive. “She went through some of the most trying times anybody in her position could go through.”

“No matter what was being said, or how much anger and vileness was out there in the community, she stood strong by her word,” Gallagher added.

Karen was blamed for ruining the economy and blamed for taking away people’s rights. She and her team tallied COVID deaths day and night through the winter of 2020-21, and the accusations, personal insults and threats to her life were the background noise.

“All I can say is this pandemic brought the best out of people and the absolute worst out of people,” Shaw said.

“She was just courageous.”

###

Here’s what Karen got out of it.

Butte-Silver Bow protected itself by closing bars and restaurants before former Governor Bullock did so statewide, and enjoyed months without COVID after the first 11 cases. The county was spared death, because masks and restrictions were put in place fall and winter a year ago, and the county now has the second highest rate of vaccination owing to the efforts of Karen and her team.

After the misery of isolation, Karen got to see mercy in action — seniors in care homes getting their vaccinations with tears of relief.

Karen got to celebrate with her partners at the schools, because, through dramatic mitigation measures, children were able to stay in class through the worst of the pandemic.

And not just in public schools. The support the Butte Central Catholic schools received from Karen and the department was the envy of the state, Butte Central President Don Peoples Jr. said.

She got to come home every day to her loving husband, and enjoy the support of her daughters. They kept her sane.

Karen’s team at the health department always had her back. Her COVID division heads — Rolich, Maloughney, Tina Randall and Diane Regan — never quit.

Now she has the honor of leaving the department in the hands of people she valiantly fought a war with, and whom she trusts to go on fighting without her.

And they in turn will remember her as what she was.

“A true public health champion,” Maloughney said.

Above all, Karen’s legacy lives on in pandemic survivors.

“Her action and her leadership saved lives,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of people in this community who either didn’t get sick or didn’t die as the result of Karen’s leadership.”

Karen’s a witty, fun-loving cheerleader for the underdog and Butte. She works hard. She’s smart, and compassionate. So it’s only fair to give her the last word on what drove her to retire.

###

Karen retires proud, still in love with Butte, without regrets, and without a worry about the ability of the team she leaves behind.

But she’s angry.

“We thought this would be our way out,” she said, remembering the days when vaccinations were almost here.

Disinformation has rained down from sources at home and overseas, bursting freely through social media platforms designed to make money off clicks — truth be damned — ultimately promoting an anti-vaccination movement that crushed the hopes of public health workers while they were still in the trenches.

“We have not been able to achieve the percentage of people to get vaccinated that would get us out of this mess,” Karen said. “Viruses replicate and change and become a variant of the original version. The globe is a community now. A hundred years ago with the influenza pandemic, you weren’t traveling every day from Italy to L.A. Today we are.”

That less than 6% of Africans are vaccinated is therefore a problem, Karen said.

"And so my worry is what variant is coming down the pike because Americans are hesitant. To me, it is the height of privilege for us to turn our nose up at a vaccine when people in India and Africa are begging for it. It is the height of privilege. And I'm ashamed of it. I'm ashamed on our behalf. So that's one worry I take with me as I retire."

It’s not right, Karen said, that she and her staff were afraid for their own safety at work. She’s a Butte native, so the deaths aren’t statistics, but people whose families Karen knew. The health department staff were already long past worried, exhausted, and stressed to the point it was affecting their well-being when the dagger came.

“The Montana Legislature came into session,” Karen said, “and it felt like from January to May, we were getting it from every side — the naysayers, the disinformation, the name-callers, the vaccine opponents, the people who accused us of ruining the economy, the people who say a mask won't work, and Montana policymakers calling people like me an unelected bureaucrat,” she said.

When Karen testified via Zoom at a legislative hearing about the value of public health interventions, she was laughed at by some legislators.

“That’s how bad it got up there. And ultimately, they wrote legislation that took away our authority, and the governor signed it. And here we are today with very few tools other than recommendations and guidance in our toolbox. That's another reason I'm retiring — I'm disgusted.”

“My hair fell out in March,” she said. “That did it.”

###

Karen earned a break, and her colleagues wish her the very best. She wants to let go of the anger and take care of her own health — focus on the sunny side for a while. She celebrated her retirement and 63rd birthday at the Cat-Griz football game Saturday.

But boy will she be missed.

Disrespect for those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us healthy is a virus all its own. The low regard for science, the foundation of our species’ survival, is rapidly undoing the work of those in public health.

The health department still seeks to bridge the gap between science and disinformation. They want to get the hard data in front of people.

The age range of the vaccinated who’ve died in Butte-Silver Bow is 65 to 93, while unvaccinated residents who have died have ranged in age from 29 to 91, and deaths in unvaccinated younger folks are reported weekly. In recent months, about two-thirds of deaths and hospitalizations in the county have been unvaccinated residents.

Standing for truth, and doing things the right way even when it’s hard are Butte values. A true Butte gal, Karen exemplified those values.

As she retires from her position, she leaves us with an example of courage to look back on at a time when courage is needed most, and that’s a pretty nice way to say goodbye.

