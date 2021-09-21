 Skip to main content
Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow health officer, to retire Nov. 19
Butte public health officer Karen Sullivan s

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan plans to retire, effective Nov. 19.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health Chair Ivy Fredrickson announced Tuesday the retirement of Health Officer Karen Sullivan, effective Nov. 19.

“Congratulations to Health Officer Sullivan on her retirement,” Fredrickson said in a press release. “On behalf of myself and the Board of Health, I offer sincere thanks and admiration for all that Karen has done for Butte-Silver Bow. Karen’s leadership saved lives in our community. Her perseverance and direction will be sorely missed.”

Fredrickson said she and county officials met Monday afternoon to discuss the search for a new health officer and a prospective interim leadership plan. The health officer position will be posted on the Butte-Silver Bow website Wednesday.

Under recently revised Montana law, the Board of Health recommends to the county’s Council of Commissioners the board’s candidate for the position of health officer. Fredrickson said the Board of Health will begin reviewing applications as they are submitted, and work over the coming months to develop top candidates to replace Sullivan.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the county will miss Sullivan.

“Butte-Silver Bow has been fortunate to have the leadership of Karen Sullivan during her eight years as BSB Health Director,” Gallagher said. “The last 22 months, Karen has shown incredible leadership during the most trying of times. I wish Karen and her husband John good health and happiness in their retirement together.”

Sullivan said that serving as Butte-Silver Bow’s health officer has been the honor of her lifetime.

“This work has been challenging and invigorating, but with the COVID-19 event, it has also become very fatiguing,” Sullivan said. “First off, I intend to rest.”

