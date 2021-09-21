Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow health officer, to retire Nov. 19

Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health Chair Ivy Fredrickson announced Tuesday the retirement of Health Officer Karen Sullivan, effective Nov. 19.

“Congratulations to Health Officer Sullivan on her retirement,” Fredrickson said in a press release. “On behalf of myself and the Board of Health, I offer sincere thanks and admiration for all that Karen has done for Butte-Silver Bow. Karen’s leadership saved lives in our community. Her perseverance and direction will be sorely missed.”

Fredrickson said she and county officials met Monday afternoon to discuss the search for a new health officer and a prospective interim leadership plan. The health officer position will be posted on the Butte-Silver Bow website Wednesday.

Under recently revised Montana law, the Board of Health recommends to the county’s Council of Commissioners the board’s candidate for the position of health officer. Fredrickson said the Board of Health will begin reviewing applications as they are submitted, and work over the coming months to develop top candidates to replace Sullivan.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the county will miss Sullivan.