Kalispell man killed in accident near Fairmont

Emergency lights

Blunt force trauma killed an 84-year-old man from Kalispell following an accident Wednesday afternoon near the Fairmont exit.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lori Durkin, the man was transported to St. James Healthcare and died shortly after.

More details will be released as they become available.

