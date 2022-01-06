Kalispell man killed in accident near Fairmont

Blunt force trauma killed an 84-year-old man from Kalispell following an accident Wednesday afternoon near the Fairmont exit.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lori Durkin, the man was transported to St. James Healthcare and died shortly after.
More details will be released as they become available.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
