One of three Kalispell men who allegedly took part in a holdup of a Wells Fargo Bank in Butte last September pleaded guilty to robbery Wednesday.

Caleb Weston Bernhardt, 19, admitted that he entered the bank on Harrison Avenue on Sept. 1, 2022 and threateningly demanded and received money. District Judge Robert Whelan ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for June 21.

Prosecutors charged Bernhardt with robbery and charged Logan Christopher Nadasi and John Robert Austin, both 19, with robbery by accountability for allegedly assisting in the crime. Each charge carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence and $50,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Berhnardt did the actual holdup while Nadasi and Roberts waited in a car, and all three were wearing surgical masks.

Nadasi and Austin pleaded not guilty and their cases are still pending. Austin is set for trial June 19 and Nadasi is set for October. All three defendants are free on bond for now.

According to prosecutors, the three were in a black Toyota Camry near the bank before it was robbed. One got out while the other two stayed in the car.

Bernhardt walked into the bank wearing a baseball hat and a mask and asked a teller to make a withdrawal, prosecutors said in charging documents. He then handed her a piece of paper that said, “Give me $15,000 or anything in your draw, I am armed and I will shoot you.”

The bank employee gave him three bundles of $20 bills and some money that she later figured totaled about $1,700. When the teller asked if he wanted the money run through a counter, he said “no ma’am” and was very polite, prosecutors said.

A witness took a photo of the Camry because it was parked in a suspicious place and wrote down the license plate number, which police later traced to Bernhardt and a relative in Kalispell. Police called the relative and she confirmed Bernhardt had the car.

Bernhardt later met with a Butte police detective and said he was the one who went into the bank and demanded money. He also identified Nadasi and Austin as the ones who assisted.