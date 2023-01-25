Jury convicts Butte man of raping 15-year-old girl

A jury of nine men and three women deliberated for roughly three hours Wednesday before convicting a 47-year-old Butte man of raping a 15-year-old girl in August 2020.

The jury listened to two days of testimony and began deliberations around noon Wednesday before returning a guilty verdict against Jay Dee Davisson. He showed no emotion as the verdict was read and officers soon escorted him out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said she was pleased for the victim and “that she’s finally gotten justice after almost three years.”

“She was brave and we’re just so proud of her,” Fivey said.

The Montana Standard is not naming the alleged victim to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

Davisson was charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, which in this case carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in county jail and a $500 fine.

On the child endangerment charge, the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.

District Judge Robert Whelan presided over the trial.

Right before the jury entered the courtroom to deliver its verdict, Davisson got up to allegedly “go the bathroom,” but no police officers could locate him in the courthouse.

He returned to the courtroom about 15 minutes later.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said this has never happened in her almost 16 years of experience.

Because Davisson returned to the courtroom, he won’t face legal charges.

The victim testified Monday that Davisson picked her and another teenager, who was 19 at the time, up on a Butte street on Aug. 2 at around 1 a.m. and gave her whiskey. Next thing she knew, she woke up alone at 1 p.m. in a room at the Red Lion Hotel in Rocker, where Davisson was living at the time, wearing a shirt that wasn’t hers with no pants or underwear on.

In order to convict Davisson of sexual intercourse without consent, the jury had to decide whether the state proved that Davisson had sex with the victim on Aug. 2 in Silver Bow County, that she was 15 at the time and that Davisson was four or more years older than her.

The jury decided on that matter; the state met its burden.

The jury also had to decide whether Davisson had reasonable belief that the girl was 16 years old — the age of consent in Montana — or older and whether the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim was physically helpless or incapacitated.

Regarding these matters, the jury decided Davisson didn’t have reasonable belief the girl was 16 or older and that she was physically helpless or incapacitated.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Davisson’s defense attorney, Jack Morris, said that what bothered him most about this case was that his defendant got prosecuted for having sexual intercourse “with a woman he thought was over the age of 16” while the victim’s former friend, who during testimony admitted to digitally penetrating her on the same day as Davisson, got use immunity.

Use immunity means that a witness can’t be prosecuted for crimes they admit to in testimony.

He said the state “is not dispensing justice in an even-handed way.” He also pointed to the fact that even though the victim and her friends admitted to using drugs and alcohol underage, they did not get cited with minor in possession charges.

Butte-Silver Bow Sergeant Josh Stearns testified Tuesday that in cases where teenagers are victims of a crime like rape and also using drugs or alcohol underage, he’s never seen them cited with MIPs.

Fivey said in rebuttal the prosecution will “be the first to tell you” that what the victim’s former friend did “is not OK.”

She also said that the choice to give her use immunity in an attempt to get Davisson convicted is “something we chose to do, and something that we have to live with.”

Morris also said in closing statements that the biggest piece of evidence in the case was the fact that a toxicology report done on the victim approximately 16 hours after she allegedly ingested the alcohol, showed no alcohol in her blood or urine.

Prosecutor Ann Shea said in her closing statement that this was not a “smoking gun.”

Morris also argued that Davisson would not have left the victim a note with his name and number on it with $30 for cab fare if he knowingly raped a 15-year-old and that he instead “took care of her.”

The most incriminating piece of evidence against Davisson was video footage from the Red Lion, which showed him arriving at around 5:30 a.m., walking around for a few minutes, leaving, and returning about an hour later to drive around the parking lot until finding a spot to park and carry the victim into the hotel.

In a still of the video presented Wednesday, the victim wore a t-shirt over her head, covering her face, midriff exposed, pants on, apparently limp, as Davisson carried her in his arms.

Fivey argued that leaving a “child passed out in his car half-naked” for an hour is not taking care of her, and that when she woke up she was not tucked in or in the bed, but hanging off the side.

Sentencing for Davisson is set for March 15.