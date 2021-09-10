Jurors see chase, crime scene video in deputy's slaying

Jurors on Friday heard the last words Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore ever spoke as he tailed a Chevy Suburban at 100 mph on U.S. 287 and relayed information to a dispatcher.
The dispatcher alerted the Montana Highway Patrol and other law enforcement and then lost contact with Moore, and minutes later, a trooper came upon Moore’s stopped car in the grass a few miles south of Three Forks and looked inside.
“Most of his face and a portion of his neck was missing,” Trooper Benjamin Panas said, recalling that moment in the dark, early morning hours of May 16, 2017. There were no signs of life, he said.
Audio and video footage taken during the chase and at the crime scene were also presented to jurors Friday — including Panas finding Moore — on the second day of testimony in the homicide trial of 65-year-old Lloyd Mortier Barrus.
Prosecutors say Barrus had anti-government and pro-militia views and he and his son, Marshall Barrus, were on a “suicide mission” that led to Moore’s death, a high-speed chase and a shootout with 14 officers off of I-90 in Missoula County.
Marshall Barrus was mortally wounded there and Lloyd Barrus was hit in the hand and arrested. They were spotted by officers in Butte-Silver Bow County, who gave chase in a pursuit that ultimately included troopers and police from Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite, Powell and Missoula counties.
Barrus is charged with four felonies, including deliberate homicide by accountability, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability and assault on an officer. The homicide charges all carry a possible life sentence.
Prosecutors believe Moore was struck by a bullet, his car stopped in some grass, and he was still alive when Lloyd Barrus turned around and Marshall Barrus fired at least 19 more rounds into the car, at least two striking him in the head and face.
According to testimony, Barrus was camping with Marshall, his girlfriend and their three kids at Canyon Ferry and left around 2 a.m. in a Suburban after both had been drinking. They sped past Moore on a two-lane section of 287 and a 100-mph chase was on.
Moore contacted Broadwater County Dispatch Officer Kylie Howard and over the next couple of minutes called in a description of the vehicle, gave a license plate number, identified it from California or Washington and noted passing mile markers.
In audio of that call played for jurors, the siren on Moore’s car can be heard throughout, but after mile marker 106, Howard lost contact with him. She relayed that information to other officers and kept trying to reach Moore.
A short time later, she said, she was informed by the Highway Patrol that Moore’s car had been found and he had been shot. She started crying softly as she recalled that exact moment.
The judge recessed proceedings to give everyone including jurors a 15-minute break, but while others wandered in and out of the courtroom, Howard sat silently in the witness stand, staring straight ahead at nothing, her eyes welled up from tears.
Trooper Panas testified he was on I-90 just east of Belgrade when he got the call about Moore’s pursuit. When told that dispatch had lost contact with Moore, he sped up to 140 mph trying to get there.
He got off at the Three Forks interchange, went south on 287 and camera footage from his car shows him coming upon Moore’s car in some grass on the left side of the road. The driver side door was open, and at first, he thought a foot chase could have started there.
Video shows him drawing his gun, walking up to Moore’s car, leaning in and saying, “Oh (expletive)” followed by a louder curse as he darts back to his own car to radio in that an officer was down.
Panas gets out again, scopes out the perimeter with a flashlight to see if there is anyone else down or in the area, and sees numerous bullet holes in Moore’s car and lots of shell casings from a .308-caliber rifle on the ground.
He also saw tire marks in gravel near a bunch of shell casings, which prosecutors believe are from the Suburban when it returned.
Jurors were also shown footage from Moore’s car during the chase, and just when gunshots are heard, the camera is still operating but its video view is limited because it had been knocked off its mount.
The car stops and for about four minutes, Moore can be heard moaning softly at times and it’s clear there’s movement in the car because sounds can be heard and the camera sways now and then. Moore was apparently able to open his door because it was found open and door chimes were sounding.
Then, numerous additional shots are heard, debris moves across the windshield and someone yells, “Go, go, go, go.” Jurors saw photos on Thursday of Moore’s slumped-over body, holding his radio mike in both hands.
They were shown more photos of the car’s interior Friday, including the location of blood swipes and pools.
Barrus was living in Bakersfield, California and came to Gallatin County in Montana to be with his son about a week before the shooting. In a recorded call from his jail cell after his arrest, he told his mother, “This is what Marshall and I have lived for.”
Moore was 42 when he was killed and left a wife, Jodi, and three children.
The trial was moved to Butte because of pretrial publicity and could take up to three weeks. It was to resume Monday.