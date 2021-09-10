Jurors see chase, crime scene video in deputy's slaying

The judge recessed proceedings to give everyone including jurors a 15-minute break, but while others wandered in and out of the courtroom, Howard sat silently in the witness stand, staring straight ahead at nothing, her eyes welled up from tears.

Trooper Panas testified he was on I-90 just east of Belgrade when he got the call about Moore’s pursuit. When told that dispatch had lost contact with Moore, he sped up to 140 mph trying to get there.

He got off at the Three Forks interchange, went south on 287 and camera footage from his car shows him coming upon Moore’s car in some grass on the left side of the road. The driver side door was open, and at first, he thought a foot chase could have started there.

Video shows him drawing his gun, walking up to Moore’s car, leaning in and saying, “Oh (expletive)” followed by a louder curse as he darts back to his own car to radio in that an officer was down.

Panas gets out again, scopes out the perimeter with a flashlight to see if there is anyone else down or in the area, and sees numerous bullet holes in Moore’s car and lots of shell casings from a .308-caliber rifle on the ground.

He also saw tire marks in gravel near a bunch of shell casings, which prosecutors believe are from the Suburban when it returned.