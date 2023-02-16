Jurors in a Butte rape trial deliberated for five hours Thursday without reaching a verdict but were to reconvene Friday morning to continue discussing the case.

Prosecutors say Tracer Lee Croy raped a woman after a small party at his house in Butte in September 2018 when they were both 19. He pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term in this case.

The trial began Monday afternoon and jurors began deliberations around 2 p.m. Thursday after prosecutors and Croy’s defense attorney, Ashley Whipple, gave closing arguments.

Jurors reportedly had a legal question at about 7 p.m. and shortly after that, District Judge Kurt Krueger said they would reconvene at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations.

Croy took the stand in his own defense earlier Thursday, reiterating what he told police several times — that he blacked out that night but knew he did not have sex with the woman in his bedroom.

But he also told a detective he was “60% sure” he didn’t have sex with her and scientists at the Montana State Crime Lab testified Wednesday that semen was found on the woman’s underwear and its DNA matched Croy.

“My last question is, you can’t explain how your semen and sperm was found on the inside of (the victim’s) underwear, can you?” prosecutor Sean Peterson asked Croy.

“No I can’t explain it,” he said.

Whipple said the victim gave conflicting statements about what happened, declined a cervical exam at the hospital after the alleged assault, and she was simply not credible.

She also said the police investigation was shoddy and discounted the DNA results, citing an outside analyst’s opinion that records and notes from the lab cast doubt on the findings.

Prosecutors had the scientists testify again Thursday and they said their testing was done properly and thoroughly and they were confident in the results.

The Montana Standard is not naming the alleged victim to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

She said she had been drinking some that night but was still alert until she drank from a beer Croy had pushed on her. She said she immediately felt “really messed up,” laid down on Croy’s bed and couldn’t move while he was having sex without her consent.

She said she was eventually able to call for her friend in the next room, was able to get dressed with her help and the two left and drove home to Deer Lodge.

Croy told a detective several times in separate interviews that he did not have sex with the woman, and did so again after he was informed of the semen DNA match.

“My story is the way I said it the whole time,” he said in court Thursday.

Peterson noted that Croy denied having sex in an initial interview but later, in that same interview, told a detective, “I’m 60% sure I didn’t have sex with her but I blacked out, too.”

Whipple asked him to explain the discrepancy.

“Once you start getting asked over and over and over and over again, you’re gonna want to second-guess yourself,” Croy said. That would be the case if the question was simple as what you had for breakfast, he said.

Whipple said her client was innocent and noted throughout the trial that it had taken police and prosecutors two years to file charges and an additional two years and five months for the case to go to trial.

She said there was no evidence a date-rape drug was used and no such drug would have allowed the victim to remember the assault as she did.

Whipple also noted that the woman told a friend before the alleged assault, “The drunk me wants to have sex with him but the sober me thinks it’s a bad idea,” according to the friend.

Prosecutors said that statement and other defense claims were “victim shaming.” They said it did not mean she had given consent and neither did other factors, including her drinking that night and laying down on Croy’s bed.

“This is the exact reason why victims don’t come forward — victim shaming,” said prosecutor Kelli Fivey, imploring jurors not to “feed into this rape culture.”

The victim in this case did come forward, Fivey said, pressed throughout for an investigation and prosecution, and even four-and-a-half years later, took the stand to tell her story.

“She is now 23 years old and hopefully she’ll live at least another 70 years as a sexual assault survivor because this doesn’t end for her today,” Fivey said. “This doesn’t end for her after you do your job. This is her reality forever until the day she dies.”

Whipple said her client was innocent but had to struggle with the accusations for more than four years.

“Please, please go back to the jury room and find him not guilty,” she said.