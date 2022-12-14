Junkyard dogged: Dillon couple gets assistance from DEQ's Brownfields program

DILLON — Eric and Alicia Wendland light up at the mention of the country music tune “Buy Dirt.”

The recent song describes a soon-to-be 80-year-old man who offers advice to a young fellow chasing a dollar.

“If you want my two cents on making a dollar count, buy dirt,” advises the old-timer.

The Wendlands have been doing just that.

Alicia, 34, was born and raised in Dillon. Eric, 38, was born in Havre and lived in Rudyard before moving to Dillon in eighth grade. Both graduated from Beaverhead County High School and both consider Dillon their home.

They followed the buy dirt dictum long before the codger’s advice became a hit song on country radio.

Several years back, starting around 2009, the couple bought land and built housing in Williston, North Dakota, just before the Bakken shale oil boom spawned housing shortages. That same year, Alicia and Eric married.

In 2015, the Wendlands came home to Dillon. And they launched a prolonged but ultimately successful effort to buy land then occupied by a junkyard full of abandoned cars, rusting metal drums, greasy machinery, old tires and rims, a few decrepit structures, building debris and more. The eyesore was readily visible for anyone coming off Interstate 15 at the city’s northernmost highway exit.

“When we first moved home we wanted to do something for the community,” Eric said. “The junkyard had always been there. We knew the property was a mess. We knew we needed to acquire some adjoining properties.”

What the Wendlands didn’t know was just how challenging such a project would turn out to be.

“We were very naïve,” Eric said.

The couple did not know to what extent petroleum products or other contaminants had polluted the site. Enter the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s Brownfields Program and employees Jason Seyler and Brandon Kingsbury.

“They have been fantastic,” Eric said. “They were there every step of the way.”

The Montana DEQ Brownfields Program works collaboratively to address hazardous substance and petroleum sites across the state that can be reused or redeveloped once cleanup is complete. DEQ said the program provides both technical and financial expertise for the assessment and cleanup of Brownfields properties, as well as grant writing assistance, outreach and workshops for interested communities.

With funding assistance from Headwaters RC&D, the DEQ dug more than 200 test holes and discovered nothing considered to be a threat to human health or the environment

“We got a clean bill of health,” Eric said.

The project moved forward. Eric and Alicia finally got control of the property in 2021.

“This is a really great thing for the community of Dillon,” said Jake Gruber, DEQ environmental project officer. “What once was an eyesore along the interstate is now being turned into something that the general public can enjoy and will be an asset to the community. We applaud the efforts of all involved to get this property cleaned up and moving towards a renewed use for the community.”

Rebecca Jones, executive director of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, said no one seems to be pining for the view that once greeted motorists coming from or going to I-15.

“Everyone is so grateful that junkyard isn’t there,” Jones said. “We’re happy to support Eric and Alicia in their endeavors.”

Those endeavors also have included buying dirt and building houses as ENA Carpentry and Construction.

For residential developer Ron Swenson, ENA has built numerous homes and anticipates building more.

The modestly-sized solar homes built for Swenson are meant to be affordable for middle-income households.

This construction work and other projects maintained an income stream for the Wendlands and their children during the time the junkyard project required the sort of financial outflow that can lead to counting whole flocks of sheep at night.

Now that the site is cleared and graded, the next step will be seeding. Some of the acreage is in the floodplain of Blacktail Creek and thus not developable. For the rest, about 29 acres, Eric and Alicia and possibly a consultant are working on a comprehensive plan for a mixed-used development at the site.

The Wendlands met in Dillon. Alicia’s maiden name was Rose. Eric served in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter rescue swimmer from 2003 to 2007. Eric and Alicia have four children: Landen, Alydia, Layne and Cole. The family lives now in one of the homes they built for Swenson but plan to build a family home on one of the adjoining properties acquired during the junkyard transaction.

Eric seems fired with an entrepreneurial spirit so bright and strong it could help power one of Swenson’s houses.

A conference presentation by the Wendlands about the junkyard Brownfields project quoted “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot/ Nothing is going to get better/ It’s not.”