Junk car caught fire during crushing at I-90 Auto, Salvage & Towing

A junk car burst into flames while workers were crushing it Wednesday afternoon at I-90 Auto, Salvage & Towing, 317 Munich, Williamsburg.

It was the second fire at I-90 this year. On Feb. 24, a number of tires and a junk vehicle were destroyed at the salvage yard.

I-90 workers reportedly were not sure why the vehicle caught fire, as all fluids are drained before a vehicle is crushed. Possibilities include left-over fluid or a battery that had been left intact.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne, his firefighters were called out at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with members of the Boulevard and Racetrack Volunteer Fire Departments. When they arrived, the fire had spread to numerous other vehicles, leaving large plumes of smoke drifting over Butte’s west side.

There were no injuries, and no foul play is suspected at this time.