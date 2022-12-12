Judge won't dismiss charge in fatal Butte bounty hunt

A judge has rejected a Butte bail bondsman’s claim that he was legally authorized to enter a house during a bounty hunt that ended in a fatal shooting.

District Judge Robert Whelan said a bail bond contract did not give Jay Alan Hubber the right to enter the private residence of a third party while trying to apprehend a bail jumper. The homeowner, who was not the fugitive, was killed.

The ruling filed Monday means Hubber still faces an aggravated burglary charge in addition to one count of deliberate homicide. Dismissing the burglary charge, as Hubber requested, could have complicated the prosecution’s case regarding homicide.

In a bigger picture, the case could result in legislation and court precedents that provide at least some definitive boundaries in Montana on how far bondsmen can go while trying to nab fugitives. As it stands, there are few regulations on bounty hunting.

In court motions and recent oral arguments through his attorney, Hubber argued that common-law bondsmen privileges and “exigent circumstances” allowed him to enter William Harris’s house on Dec. 19, 2021, to apprehend bail-jumper David Sandoval and prevent his escape.

Prosecutors allege Hubber and Nicholas John Jaeger barged into Harris’s house looking for Sandoval and during a struggle, Jaeger took Hubber’s pistol and shot Harris. Harris, 42, was dead when police arrived. Jaeger, a convicted felon, had joined Hubber to assist.

Hubber had tased Sandoval and they began wrestling, according to witness accounts, but there were several others inside the house too, including Harris.

Jaeger and Hubber, both 33 at the time, were each charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary. The cases are still pending. Hubber is free on bond in that and another case, and Jaeger is in custody of state prison officials for violating probation in a separate matter.

Hubber says he is innocent of all charges but for now, wanted the judge to dismiss the aggravated burglary charge. Then he should be “entitled to jury instructions on these issues” as they relate to the homicide charge, he argues.

Palmer Hoovestal, Hubber’s lawyer, said a bail bond contract allowed his client to go into Harris’ home without permission to apprehend Sandoval. Prosecutors disagreed, saying common law bail bondsmen privilege has never been recognized in Montana.

Whelan agreed with the state and emphasized that Sandoval “was not in his own residence” when the bounty hunt was carried out.

“Any authority, if any, granted to the surety by Mr. Sandoval’s signing of the bail bond contract does not authorize uninvited entry into a 3rd party’s residence and certainly does not supersede Mr. Harris’ right to privacy in his own home,” Whelan wrote.

Hubber had also argued that “exigent circumstances” existed that allowed him to enter Harris’ house. The state said those apply only to law enforcement, not bail bondsmen. Whelan agreed with prosecutors.

“The exigent circumstances doctrine is an exception to the warrant requirement,” Whelan said in his ruling. “It provides that a ‘warrantless entry by law enforcement officials may be legal when there is a compelling need for official action and no time to secure a warrant.’ A law enforcement officer can apply for, obtain and execute a warrant. A bail bondsman cannot do any of these things.

“Based on the foregoing, the Court finds that the Defendant did not have the legal authority to enter the residence of William Harris on December 19, 2021,” Whelan wrote. “All of the acts of force thereafter are considered unreasonable and unlawful.”