Judge to repeat drunken driver: 'You were given too many chances'

Saying she’d had too many chances already, a judge sentenced a Butte woman to seven years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Wednesday for crashing into a motorcyclist and shattering his leg during her latest drunken-driving episode.

“But for the grace of god you’re not standing before me on a vehicular homicide (charge),” District Judge Robert Whelan told 37-year-old Bethany Lynn Lex. “I keep hearing about chance. ‘Give me a chance.’ You were given too many chances. That’s why we’re here today.”

The victim also testified, telling Lex in the courtroom that she made his life “a living hell” on the night of June 23, 2021.

“You almost killed me — almost,” the man said as Lex softly cried. “You don’t know how much pain you have put me through and how much pain you have put my family through all because you decided to put a bottle to your mouth.”

Lex also spoke, apologizing repeatedly and pledging to turn her life around, but prosecutor Mike Clague and the judge said prison time was in order this time.

As part of a plea deal, Lex had pleaded no contest to negligent vehicular assault and driving under the influence as a fourth or subsequent offense. She got seven years for vehicular assault and five years suspended for the latest DUI.

Those are in addition to a three-year Department of Corrections term she received in July. That was for violating probation in a previous conviction for driving drunk with her baby daughter in the car, endangering her life. She had three DUIs before that.

A no contest plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but does admit that a jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that the alleged facts were truthful. It still results in a criminal conviction, same as a guilty plea or being found guilty at trial.

Lex admitted she was driving under the influence the night of June 23, 2021, disobeyed a traffic signal and struck and seriously injured a motorcycle rider.

According to prosecutors, the man was riding north on Harrison Avenue when Lex, driving an SUV southbound, abruptly initiated a left turn onto Grand Avenue and struck the motorcycle. The victim was thrown to the pavement.

The victim was treated in the emergency room and then admitted to the hospital due to his injuries. His femur had been completely broken at the joint and he suffered numerous breaks to his tibia, fibula and ankle.

He told an officer what happened and said he would likely be in the hospital for a few months. His passion was riding motorcycles, he said, and he would probably never ride again.

The man said Wednesday that the damage to his left leg was extensive and he had another surgery scheduled in January. He couldn’t walk normally or lift his kids or do a lot of other things, he said.

“I can’t hunt, I can’t fish, I can’t even do the thing I love anymore because of you, and that is ride a Harley,” he told Lex. “I’m a Harley tech. I don’t even know if I can do that anymore because of you.”

Lex’s attorney, Suzanne Marshall Mallow, recommended a 10-year DOC sentence with five years suspended so her client could go through a more rigorous corrections treatment program. Lex has already been through one program called WATCH.

“This night is something that she will regret the rest of her life,” Marshall Malloy said.

Lex said she had put everyone’s life in danger that night because she had repeatedly denied her addiction, and though she never meant to hurt anyone, she knew she did.

“I cannot change what I have done but I can and will change my behavior moving forward by making better choices and taking my recovery seriously,” she said, choking back tears.

But Clague, the prosecutor, was not moved, saying previous treatment and other opportunities had yielded nothing. This time, he said, she needed prison time.

“That is the only way we can protect our community from somebody who only wants to change when she has a thumb over her,” he said.

Whelan said a key factor in Montana’s sentencing guidelines was protecting the community.

“I can’t wait and say I need to give you another chance when I can be putting someone’s life at risk,” he said.