Judge throws out plea deal for Butte woman accused of giving pot to teen

In an unusual move, a judge on Wednesday tossed out an entire plea deal for a woman accused of providing marijuana to a teenage boy while living at an apartment at Butte Central High School.

The move followed an emotional plea from the mother of the teenager, who urged District Court Judge Robert Whelan to impose tougher penalties on 45-year-old Amy James Kadrmas than the three-year suspended sentence prosecutors recommended in the plea agreement.

But Whelan said it was comments Kadrmas made herself in a presentence investigation interview that led him to reject the entire deal. It was conducted after she pleaded guilty in June to a single felony count of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs on or near school property, which is punishable by up to life in prison and fine up to $50,000.

Whelan said the only regret Kadrmas cited in the interview was being too trusting and a “bad judge of character.”

“It tells me the only remorse she has is getting caught,” Whelan said.

He told Kadrmas and her attorney, Kevin Vainio of Butte, via Zoom that they had one week to decide if she wanted to withdraw her guilty plea given his decision and proceed from there.