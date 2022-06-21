Judge shuts down trail construction after lawsuit by ranch catering to wealthy

DEER LODGE — The 35,000-acre Rock Creek Cattle Co. ranch, which is both an exclusive enclave for the wealthy and a cattle ranch west of Deer Lodge, sought and received a judge’s order last week that has temporarily halted Powell County’s work on a recreational trail.

The county had hoped to complete this summer the final portion of the trail meant to stretch about 10.5 miles from Deer Lodge to Garrison.

A key dispute between Rock Creek Cattle Co. and the county focuses on the status of an old road that would serve as a portion of the pedestrian and bicycle trail.

A lawsuit filed June 13 in Powell County District Court by Rock Creek Cattle Co. rejected Powell County’s conclusion that “Old County Road No. 9” is a county road and sought a temporary restraining order from Judge Ray Dayton.

Dayton granted that order the following day and set a July 1 hearing to consider whether to convert the temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction that would maintain the status quo until a trial judgment. Dayton’s ruling ordered trail construction to cease.

In a separate legal filing, Powell County cites evidence going back to 1896 that the admittedly neglected byway is a county road.

“The trail is on a county road,” said Kathryn McEnery, county attorney for Powell County. “That is a fact.”

Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s legal complaint describes potentially disruptive impacts of a public recreational trail serving people on foot or bicycles on calving, cattle weight gain and other ranch operations.

Meanwhile, the ranch promises its members miles of ATV roads and trails in addition to golf, fly fishing, skeet shooting and a host of other activities. It reports that the Old Yellowstone Trail pedestrian and bicycle path “would cross Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s property and the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site to the south.”

Grant-Kohrs officials have also differed with the county’s conclusion about the road being public. The county has sued Grant-Kohrs in federal court as part of a legal process McEnery said she hopes will resolve the conflict.

Jacqueline Lavelle, superintendent of Grant-Kohrs, could not be reached for comment. In November, she acknowledged disagreement with the county about the road, but added, “I think we are working toward the same goal. It’s a great project.”

A contractor working for Powell County started construction in May on Phase 2 of the Old Yellowstone Trail. Phase 1 currently travels about 7.5 miles from Garrison to a river bridge behind the FFA Farm. A trailhead off the public road leading to an entrance to Rock Creek Cattle Co. is occasionally used by ranch members to access the trail for recreation.

The Rock Creek Cattle Co. reports that construction this spring occurred during its critical calving season and that associated disruptions will likely result in cattle gaining less weight this year and producing fewer calves next year. It alleges that the county and its contractor have trespassed on and damaged ranch property.

In addition, it contends that once the trail is open for public use, allowing public access “so they may recreate in the middle of Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s ranching operations,” additional harm will follow.

It predicts “further disruptions to the cattle operations, harassment of livestock, the potential for escaped cattle due to gates being left open and fences being cut, interference with Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s irrigation and livestock watering, trespassers leaving the road and people hunting from the road.”

Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s complaint alleges that the county could change things up someday and convert the trail into a paved road, “with traffic traveling 70 miles an hour through the middle of its property.”

William Foley, described by Forbes magazine as a billionaire, is the owner and developer of Rock Creek Cattle Co. and is involved also with a host of other enterprises in Montana and elsewhere. He purchased Rock Creek Cattle Co. in 2004.

Attempts to reach Foley by phone or email to talk about the specifics of the ranch’s opposition to the trail were unsuccessful. Instead, Jack Connors, a lawyer with the firm of Doney Crowley in Helena, issued a statement on behalf of the ranch.

“Rock Creek Cattle Co. values its relationship with Powell County and continues to be open to a cooperative resolution to this issue relating to public access over Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s private property,” the statement read.

“Historically, the land in question has not had public access nor has it connected to public property; however, Rock Creek Cattle Co. values public access and is hopeful that an agreement can be reached with the county which balances public access with the needs of Rock Creek Cattle Co.’s cattle ranch and other business operations.”

In part, the path of the Old Yellowstone Trail follows the former right-of-way of the Milwaukee Road. The county acquired the right-of-way with money from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

The NRDP funds are meant to support restoration of damaged natural resources and to help compensate for the decades when public recreation was hamstrung by mining and smelting pollution.

Much of the trail parallels the Clark Fork River. A flood in 1908 spread toxic tailings from upstream along the river’s floodplain.

The Old Yellowstone Trail prohibits motorized use by the public. Dogs will be barred from some portions and leashes will be required for other sections because of proximity to livestock.

The trail’s name pays homage to the Yellowstone Trail, a transcontinental route first conceived of by J. W. Parmley and business associates in South Dakota who initially just wanted a good road from the town of Ipswich to Aberdeen. It ultimately became known as America’s first coast-to-coast highway and traveled through southwest Montana.

Decades later, a brand slogan associated with Rock Creek Cattle Co. is: “Where ranch living meets luxury.”

U.S. Census Bureau 2020 data suggest per capita income in Powell County is about $25,000.

Research has shown that recreational trails and greenways can improve residents’ physical fitness and health, enhance community cohesiveness and strengthen local economies.

