Judge sentences Lloyd Barrus to life in prison without parole

TOWNSEND — A judge on Friday sentenced 66-year-old Lloyd Barrus to life without parole in the Montana State Prison for his role in the 2017 shooting death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. District Judge Kathy Seeley also gave Barrus two additional life sentences for a high speed chase that he and his son, Marshall Barrus, had with police that ended in a shootout with officers 100 miles away in Missoula County.

The three life sentences will run concurrently.

The judge said she agreed with Moore’s wife, Jodi, that her husband’s death was an execution.

Prosecutors say Lloyd and Marshall Barrus were on a “suicide mission” and shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16, 2017, they provoked Deputy Moore by passing him on U.S. 287 south of Townsend driving 100 mph. They were in a Chevy Suburban Lloyd Barrus was driving.

“I don’t know that there was a plan per se, but these two men with their extremist anti-government beliefs were both out of control, and they both made bad choices over and over that evening,’’ Seeley said. “ I do not believe if he is out in the streets that the public will be safe,’’ she added.

Defense attorneys for Barrus argued Friday, as they have the past five years, that Barrus suffered from mental illness and severe delusional disorders. They wanted him to be sentenced to Montana State Hospital.

The judge had already decided he was going to Montana State Prison; the question was for how long.

Seeley ruled last Month that even though Barrus was paranoid in the days leading up to Moore’s death and a subsequent high-speed chase and shootout with police, he understood the criminality and wrongfulness of his actions. Prosecutors wanted him sentenced to Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Defense attorneys had argued that Barrus should remain at the Montana State Hospital because he suffers from delusional disorders and could not appreciate the criminality of his actions at the time.

In September, a jury in Butte found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in Moore’s death, and of two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for the high-speed chase and shootout he and his son Marshall Barrus had with police. Marshall Barrus was mortally wounded in the shootout.

They say Moore was struck in the face by a bullet through his windshield, his car stopped in the grass just south of Three Forks, and he was alive until the Suburban returned four minutes later and additional gunshots from a semi-automatic rifle ended his life. They say Lloyd Barrus was driving and Marshall Barrus fired the mortal rounds.

Butte-Silver Bow police spotted the Suburban moving westbound on I-90 about an hour later and started a 90-mile chase, ending in a shootout in Missoula County. Bullets fired from the Suburban knocked two Butte patrol cars from the pursuit, but by then troopers and police from several counties were involved.

Marshall Barrus was shot and later died at a hospital. Lloyd Barrus was arrested at the scene.

The trial was held in Butte because of pretrial publicity in Broadwater County, and jurors heard several days of testimony before convicting Barrus on Sept. 21.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski, fellow Montana Department of Justice Attorney Stephanie Robles and Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson, with help from several others. Barrus was defended by Montana attorneys Greg Jackson and Craig Shannon.

Barrus was living in California, most recently Bakersfield according to his Facebook page, and came to Gallatin County on May 7, 2017, to visit Marshall, who was staying with friends in the area, prosecutors say.

They went to a rural campground with Marshall’s girlfriend and their children on May 15, drank alcohol throughout the night and left in the Suburban shortly before 2 a.m. on May 16, prosecutors say. One child said Marshall struck him when he would not go on a suicide mission with him.

The Suburban sped past Moore on U.S. 287 going south at 2:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

