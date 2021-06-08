Judge scolds Trandahl before sentencing her for Medicaid fraud

Trandahl, wearing a COVID mask, was soon escorted out of the courtroom by a Butte police officer and taken to jail, where she is to stay for the next 135 days.

Each fraud count carried a maximum 10 years in prison but as part of a previous plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop 13 additional felony charges alleging that Trandahl bilked Medicaid, the federal and state health care program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled.

From his forceful statements and demeanor, it seemed as if Krueger was going to impose a much harsher sentence. But he said prosecutors had worked hard on the case and the plea agreement, and Trandahl had no prior felony criminal history, so he generally accepted their recommendations.

The prosecutors — Ann Shea for Butte-Silver Bow and Michael Gee from the Montana Attorney General’s Office — asked for a 10-year suspended sentence on each Medicaid count to run concurrently, $100,000 in restitution and 45 days of jail time. Krueger went along with that except he ordered 135 days jail time.

Benjamin Darrow, Trandahl’s attorney, asked for no jail time and a 10-year deferred sentence, meaning its terms would not be imposed if Trandahl met probation obligations. He also asked for restitution to be set at $73,000 — the actual fraud amount prosecutors alleged in their charges.