Judge says Trandahl can't withdraw guilty pleas; sentencing set June 8

Prosecutors have recommended she be sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with all but 45 days suspended. She would face years of probation supervision, too, but she can argue for a lesser or deferred sentence.

But under the plea deal, Trandahl also agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution for the tax dollars she allegedly bilked from Medicaid, the federal health-care program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled.

Judges typically go along with plea deals and sentencing recommendations but they don’t have to and at times do not. Prosecutors said Wednesday the plea agreement is still intact.

Trandahl was initially charged in May 2018 with one count of Medicaid fraud, but prosecutors later added more than a dozen additional counts, most of them for fraud but also felony charges of identity theft and tampering with evidence.

Just before the initial fraud charge was filed, prosecutors dropped remaining charges against Trandahl for allegedly trying to get a client to plant meth and other drugs on her ex-husband, his wife, and the attorney representing him in a long-running child-custody dispute with Trandahl.