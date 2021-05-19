Judge says Trandahl can't withdraw guilty pleas; sentencing set June 8

A judge is not allowing a Butte mental health counselor to withdraw her guilty pleas to two felony counts of Medicaid fraud, saying she made them knowingly and voluntarily and did not show that her attorney was ineffective.
District Court Judge Kurt Krueger also noted in a Friday ruling that Dana Trandahl, 57, has sought numerous continuances in the case, and after pleading guilty in early 2020, waited almost a year before trying to take that back.
Krueger called that questionable and said he “takes issue with the apparent abuse of the Court’s patience and the interminable nature of her proceedings.”
He rejected numerous claims that Trandahl’s previous attorney in the case, longtime public defender Ed Sheehy, had bullied her into accepting a plea deal in the case and was ineffective overall.
“From the record, as well as the pleadings, it is clear to the court that Sheehy thought critically about his client’s case and the options available to him, sought evidence and information when necessary, and acted reasonably in conducting his investigation,” Krueger wrote in an 18-page ruling.
With the guilty pleas still intact, he has set sentencing for June 8.
Each fraud count carries a maximum 10 years in prison but as part of a previous plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop 13 additional felony charges alleging that Trandahl billed Medicaid tens of thousands of dollars for services she never provided and listed people who were never her patients.
Prosecutors have recommended she be sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with all but 45 days suspended. She would face years of probation supervision, too, but she can argue for a lesser or deferred sentence.
But under the plea deal, Trandahl also agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution for the tax dollars she allegedly bilked from Medicaid, the federal health-care program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled.
Judges typically go along with plea deals and sentencing recommendations but they don’t have to and at times do not. Prosecutors said Wednesday the plea agreement is still intact.
Trandahl was initially charged in May 2018 with one count of Medicaid fraud, but prosecutors later added more than a dozen additional counts, most of them for fraud but also felony charges of identity theft and tampering with evidence.
Just before the initial fraud charge was filed, prosecutors dropped remaining charges against Trandahl for allegedly trying to get a client to plant meth and other drugs on her ex-husband, his wife, and the attorney representing him in a long-running child-custody dispute with Trandahl.
Those were dropped because the client, 33-year-old Aimee Hardesty, died in March 2017 after the case had been filed. That meant Trandahl could not exercise her constitutional right to confront and question her accuser. Regardless, Trandahl denied any wrongdoing.
The county coroner ruled Hardesty's death was caused by a seizure disorder. But Hardesty’s mother has since filed a civil lawsuit saying Trandahl caused her daughter severe and emotional distress by trying to coerce her to plant drugs on others. It seeks unspecified damages.
State Medicaid investigators began reviewing Trandahl’s billing practices based on Hardesty’s claims that instead of receiving any actual counseling, Trandahl spent their time talking about her own “family discord” and efforts to regain custody of her children.
Several sessions and contacts were fraudulently billed to the Medicaid insurance of a man who attended counseling sessions with Hardesty in 2016, prosecutors said.
Based on additional complaints, they say Trandahl was billing significant counseling sessions coded “‘without patient present” to several developmentally disabled consumers and child recipients, as well as other clients.
Prosecutors had urged Krueger to deny her request to withdraw the guilty pleas, saying she made them voluntarily, understood her rights and said she was satisfied with Sheehy’s representation.
“The defendant clearly is expressing buyer’s remorse and is now trying to create a false narrative that she entered into the plea agreement with the state under duress …” prosecutors said in a court brief.
Krueger agreed that Trandahl “acted intelligently, knowingly and voluntarily” in making the guilty pleas, and because numerous other charges were dismissed for doing so, the maximum she could spend in prison went from 170 years to 20 year — a significant benefit for her.
During a hearing on the issue in March, Sheehy said he told Trandahl that under the plea deal, she would not go to prison, but if she took the case to trial, she would likely end up there.
Sheehy and prosecutors, Krueger said, believed that Trandahl “simply would not accept that the state had overwhelming evidence of her guilt.”