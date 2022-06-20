Judge says Love's can resume truck stop excavation; company says delays costing big money

Butte-Silver Bow planning officials said they cautioned an Oklahoma City-based truck stop giant about starting construction on a Love’s truck stop next to Ramsay with a likely appeal by its residents coming before the Zoning Board.

Love’s started excavation work in May anyway, and ever since a judge ordered all construction halted pending a Zoning Board decision, the company has said it’s losing big money with a contractor sitting idle, could lose subcontractors and faces other costly delays.

“If Love’s does not excavate and pave now, Love’s may not be able to stay on schedule and avoid delays caused by winter weather,” lawyers for the company said in a court motion filed Friday.

“Love’s has already spent $1 million to engage the general contractor and the fuel contractor thus far,” the motion says, adding that “the significant and rapid damages being incurred by Love’s on this is detrimental and cannot be ignored.”

Love’s got some relief later Friday when District Court Judge Robert Whelan said the company could resume dirt work at the site 7 miles west of Butte.

He lifted his own June 2 stay on an excavation permit while keeping suspensions on four building permits in place until the Zoning Board rules on an appeal by Ramsay residents who have been fighting the truck stop for years.

Butte-Silver Bow sought clarification on the June 2 stays, saying one on excavation is not allowed under county ordinance, and Whelan agreed on that legal point.

He ruled Friday that excavation could resume but Love’s would have to remediate the site if the Zoning Board revokes the other permits. He also said Love’s needed to post a bond to cover possible remediation costs.

Love’s had told the judge it relied on the permits issued on April 29 by county planning officials and “incurred significant costs to begin construction.” But planning officials, and the county attorney’s office defending their decisions, said previously that Love’s took on that risk.

It was the latest in a flurry of recent local government actions and legal disputes involving the planned truck stop.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced plans to locate a truck stop next to Ramsay in January 2017. Love’s now has more than 530 truck stops and stores in 41 states, including in Missoula and Hardin in Montana.

The one at Ramsay would include a large convenience store, an Arby’s restaurant, a casino, a tire shop and parking for at least 111 semis. Ramsay residents have fought the project, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of 40 houses.

Contractors on bulldozers and excavators started major dirt work at the site only days after the county issued the building permits. Residents then asked Whelan to put the permits on hold and he said the request was legally justified.

The Zoning Board held a hearing on the appeal last week. Residents claim the permits should be revoked because the truck stop violates Ramsay zoning provisions and boundaries. The county disagrees and says Love’s met all lawful requirements for the permits.

The Zoning Board did not rule on the appeal last week. It had 40 days from last Thursday to do so but did not set a meeting date for discussing and deciding the issue.

Dylan Pipinich, Butte-Silver Bow’s planning director, said he told Love’s the day his department issued the permits that residents were likely to appeal and it was the company’s financial risk to start construction with that pending.

When residents sought a stay on the permits from Butte-Silver Bow, Deputy County Attorney Sean Peterson told Whelan they should have sought an injunction against Love’s. It was the entity that took a risk by starting construction before an appeal was settled, he said.

The day after Whelan granted the stays, Peterson sent an email to Whelan saying Love’s was “understandably” seeking clarification on the stays even though it was not a party in those proceedings. “I am also seeking some clarification,” he stated in the email.

He raised legal issues with an excavation stay and included Love’s concerns via one of its lawyers. The attorney said Love’s had significant money “at stake with contractors on site,” among other things, and asked if some work like excavation could resume to mitigate losses.

Whelan asked the parties to submit position statements on the permit issue and Kim Wilson, an attorney for the Ramsay residents, did so, arguing the stay on the excavation permit and building permits should remain in force.

He also said if Love’s wanted to weigh in, it should do so formally as an “intervenor” in the case so its positions were part of official court proceedings. Love’s did on Friday in a “motion to intervene.”

In that, it said the Zoning Board could take up to 40 days to rule on the residents’ appeal and “this delay is causing Love’s significant financial hardship and damages as a result of the stay.”

With construction stopped, it said, the company was incurring costs of $6,500 per day just to retain its general contractor.

“That time frame alone will cause Love’s at least $260,000 in construction related costs, not to mention the significant time and resources it has now dedicated to litigating this appeal,” the motion states.

Love’s said if the stay was not lifted, it would likely lose subcontractors even if the Zoning Board rules in its favor and endure other delays that would result in “substantial lost profits.”

It said in a previous email to Whelan that it should at least be able to continue work not tied the other building permits. That included excavation work, excavation related to placement of fuel tanks and any off-site work being done.

