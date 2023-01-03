Judge says Butte man convicted of rape can seek new trial

A judge is allowing a Butte man convicted of raping a young woman in late 2019 to seek a new trial on claims that jurors discussed the defendant’s decision not to testify in his own defense during their deliberations.

The order by District Judge Robert Whelan doesn’t mean that he’s granting a new trial for 31-year-old Dillon Patrick Pierce. The judge will decide that question later.

But he is allowing Pierce’s attorney, Victor Bunitsky, to at least make a case for a new trial in writing based on “alleged newly discovered evidence.” He has until Jan. 16 to file a supporting brief on the matter.

A jury convicted Pierce of sexual intercourse without consent on March 22 last year and public defenders later reassigned the case to Bunitsky. Regardless, prosecutors say he raised issues months after a 30-day deadline for seeking a new trial.

They acknowledge that a juror responded to a post-trial question by saying Pierce “should have taken the stand in his own defense,” but say the juror assured them that Whelan’s jury instructions about deliberations were followed.

Attorneys are allowed to ask jurors general questions after a trial and jurors can answer them if they choose.

Pierce faces up to 20 years in prison but sentencing has been postponed several times. The latest one was set for Thursday but Whelan ruled late last week that Pierce could formally seek a new trial.

Pierce has been in jail since the jury found him guilty following the March trial. He was allowed to attend a relative’s funeral one afternoon but has been jailed for 287 days as of Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Pierce raped a young woman in her house on a December night in 2019. The woman testified that she was too drunk to remember much that night but knows she awoke with a man on top of her and told him to stop.

The woman was in her 20s when the alleged assault took place. The Montana Standard is not naming her to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

Pierce’s defense attorney during trial, Suzanne Marshall Malloy, told jurors the woman invited Pierce into her home and consented to sex. But prosecutor Mike Clague said the victim drank so much alcohol, there was no way she could have given consent to sex.

But she could recall waking up, he said, and her accounts of what was happening then were consistent during two interviews with police and during a rape exam at the hospital. Pierce did not take the stand, and the defense called none of its own witnesses.

Motions for new trials in Montana are usually sought on appeal and even then are rarely granted. But the case was transferred to Bunitsky after the trial and he said a revelation came to light when he was preparing for the sentencing hearing.

“During the course of speaking with various proposed witnesses for the sentencing, the issue arose that at least one juror had essentially admitted the jury did not follow the jury instructions,” Bunitsky wrote in an Oct. 27 motion.

“Current counsel informed the State (prosecutors) of the concern, who then followed up,” the motion says. “It is believed the State has also verified that at least one juror admitted that the decision by trial counsel not to call the defendant to testify had been considered during deliberation.”

The jury instructions are part of the public record in the case and they included this one from Judge Whelan:

“In deciding whether or not to testify, the Defendant may choose to rely on the state of the evidence and upon the failure, if any, of the State to prove beyond a reasonable doubt every essential element of the crime against him.

“A Defendant in a criminal trial has a constitutional right not to testify. You must not draw any inference from the fact that a Defendant does not testify. Further, you must neither discuss this matter nor permit it to enter into your deliberations in any way.”

In a response motion to Bunitsky’s initial claims, Clague said the state — after the trial — asked jurors, “Conversely what were the weak points or the defense strongest arguments?” One juror responded by saying “he should have taken the stand.”

“Counsel for the state called the juror and was assured that the juror followed the Court’s instructions during deliberations and the answer was in response to the question,” Clague wrote.

Clague also cited a state law saying motions for a new trial must be filed within 30 days following a verdict and he listed Montana Supreme Court rulings that addressed the issue. One said there was no provision for extending the 30-day requirement, he said.

In this case, Clague said, Pierce first raised the issue of a new trial 193 days after the 30-day deadline.

But in a Dec. 23 motion, Bunitsky said he had gotten this case after the 30-day deadline and said late motions are not forbidden outright. He also said there are guidelines to determine whether “newly discovered evidence” warranted a new trial and they apply in this instance.

Whelan noted both sides in his order last week but said that “based on the alleged newly discovered evidence,” Bunitsky could formally seek a new trial.