Judge orders halt to Love's truck stop near Ramsay – at least temporarily

A judge ordered Thursday that construction on a Love’s truck stop off of I-90 near Ramsay be halted until the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board takes up an appeal by residents in the small community west of Butte.

Technically, District Judge Robert Whelan cited a county ordinance and told county officials to suspend building permits they had issued on April 29 that allowed work to begin. But the bottom line for Love’s is the same, at least until a Zoning Board hearing in two weeks.

“In the meantime, the reading of the ordinance would instruct that those permits are stayed and in so being stayed, Love’s is not permitted to continue work on site until such time as the appeal is complete,” Whelan said during a hearing in his Butte courtroom.

Residents in the tiny community have been fighting the project for years but had lost every round until Thursday. About two dozen attended the hearing and applauded when Whelan made his ruling, even though it might only derail the project temporarily.

“They told us not to cheer but nobody’s had to give us that advice because we have never won before,” said Ramsay resident Jim Ayres, who has help lead opposition to the truck stop.

The Montana Standard reached out to the Oklahoma City-based truck stop giant for comment following the ruling. It also left a phone message with the company for a previous story this week but never heard back.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced plans to locate a truck stop next to Ramsay in January 2017. It had 410 locations across the U.S. then and now has more than 530 in 41 states, including in Missoula and Hardin in Montana.

The one at Ramsay would include a large convenience store, an Arby’s restaurant, a casino, a tire shop and parking for at least 110 semis.

Numerous Ramsay residents have opposed the project from the start, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of about 40 houses 7 miles west of Butte.

Contractors on bulldozers and excavators started major dirt work at the site and brought in piping and other materials only days after the county issued the building permits.

County officials said Love’s had met all requirements for the permits but Planning Director Dylan Pipinich said they cautioned the company about starting construction because residents had promised an appeal to the Zoning Board.

“And when they appealed, we called them and … told them, ‘This is at your risk. We will make you put everything back (if you lose),” Pipinich told the Standard.

The Zoning Board will likely hold a hearing on the appeal at its next regular meeting on June 16 or a few days prior.

Ramsay residents were told two years ago they could appeal decisions on the permits to the Zoning Board once they were made, and though they did so within days, construction had already started.

The residents, through attorneys, sought a stay on the permits from the county and when that was rejected, asked the courts to intervene. Their motion asked Whelan to stay the permits pending the Zoning Board hearing and ruling.

Residents are worried that if construction continues in the meantime, it will be harder from a practical standpoint to stop the project.

The county contends that the permits have been issued so under their reading of an appeal ordinance, there are no more proceedings for county officials to stay.

Sean Peterson, a deputy county attorney for Butte-Silver Bow, told Whelan that residents should have sought an injunction against Love’s to stop construction instead of asking the county to stay permits. Love’s was the entity that took a risk by starting construction before an appeal was settled, he said.

Kim Wilson Jr., an attorney for the residents, argued the county could and should stay the permits under an ordinance governing Zoning Board appeals.

Whelan agreed, saying residents had filed a timely appeal and work at the site was to stop until the matter was taken up by the Zoning Board.

“This is super big,” Ayres said. “Finally somebody is actually listening to what we think is the legal side of this thing.”

Residents say Ramsay has had zoning regulations on the books for decades that do not authorize a truck stop. They say Butte-Silver Bow changed zoning maps in 2019 based on a crayon drawing, but past maps show the entire complex falls within Ramsay zoning.

Because of that, they say, Love’s should be required to get a special use permit or some kind of variance to locate there. They tried to make that case to the Zoning Board during a July 2020 meeting but were told their appeal was premature.

They plan to make their case again during the upcoming board hearing.

