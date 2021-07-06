Judge OKs liquor license for planned Love's truck stop at Ramsay

A judge says Love’s can have a liquor license for its planned truck stop and casino next to the tiny community of Ramsay off of Interstate 90, giving the Oklahoma City-based corporation yet another victory in a now years-long effort to locate there.
In a ruling issued Friday, District Judge Robert Whelan affirmed a Montana Department of Revenue decision granting a liquor license for the planned casino over objections from Ramsay residents.
Among other things, Whelan said the agency correctly determined there was public demand to warrant a casino that serves liquor and said Butte police were capable of enforcing laws at the site, including those related to alcohol.
The agency granted the license, a transfer from the long-defunct 5 Mile Bar and Casino in Butte, in October 2019 but Ramsay residents appealed to state District Court in Butte. Whelan heard oral arguments in the case in June 2020, more than a year ago.
Residents say the truck-stop complex will bring traffic, noise, pollution and crime to their peaceful community of 45 houses 7 miles west of Butte. They have tried to derail the project at the state and local levels since Love’s announced its plans in January 2017.
Love’s needs at least two more permits to proceed but has won every round so far and has shown no signs of abandoning its plans. But Ramsay residents aren’t giving up, saying again Tuesday that they will pursue all legal avenues of preventing the truck stop.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 500 truck stops and stores in 41 states. It opened its first in Montana off of I-90 in Hardin, about 60 miles east of Billings, in 2017.
According to plans, the one at Ramsay will include a truck stop, Arby’s restaurant, casino, tire shop and parking for at least 110 semis.
Love’s said it needed a casino with a liquor license for its truck stop to be competitive in Montana, had demonstrated an ability to serve alcohol lawfully, and there was sufficient public demand to warrant a license.
It said about 7,850 vehicles pass the location on a daily basis — about 25% of them semis — and the truck stop would be an ideal place for truckers hauling cattle to the nearby stockyard to stop, fuel and rest.
The revenue department issued the license on several grounds, including sufficient public demand for a casino that serves liquor. Ramsay residents argued that “public” should be limited to Ramsay or nearby areas, and in those locales, there was certainly no demand for such an establishment.
Whelan said state law on such matters does not define public, so he could not find error with the agency’s decision about public demand.
The agency also found that based on testimony from Sheriff Ed Lester, his department could police the new truck stop and casino. Ramsay residents argued otherwise, but Whelan sided with the revenue agency.
Lester had said that Ramsay is lightly patrolled and off the regular beat, and the truck stop would increase the need for law enforcement, the judge noted. But he also said there were three bars in the county farther away than Ramsay that officers patrol and they could handle the new one.
“This Court likewise finds Sheriff Lester’s testimony to be credible and sufficient to support the (agency) hearing examiner’s determination that the proposed location can be properly policed by local authorities,” Whelan said in his ruling.
The Montana Standard sought comment on the ruling Tuesday from Love’s and was awaiting a response.
Jim Ayres, who is among Ramsay residents opposing the truck stop, said he was disappointed in the ruling. It seemed to leave it entirely up to the revenue department to decide what constituted public demand, he said.
“I felt that our biggest argument was that there was no public demand for it (the casino),” Ayres said. “Ramsay didn’t want it and they (Love’s) didn’t really prove that anyone really wanted it. All they said was that other truck stops have them.”
Ayres acknowledged that a few bars are farther away for police, including one at Fairmont and one in Melrose, but said they’re nothing close to a “high-volume casino and truck stop.”
Love’s won another significant victory last month when the Montana Department of Environment Management gave nods to underground fuel tanks and a lagoon system to treat wastewater at the planned site. The agency said it expected to issue formal permits soon.
The Montana Department of Transportation was awaiting the final DEQ permits before issuing its own approach permit for interstate widening work as part of the project. That was still pending as of Tuesday, an MDT official said.
Ayres said he didn’t know if Whelan’s ruling could be appealed but doubted Ramsay residents would pursue that any further. But they believe they have a strong case to make on zoning issues regarding the entire truck stop.
Residents say Ramsay has had zoning regulations on the books for decades that do not authorize such a truck stop. They tried to make that case to the Zoning Board last summer, but the board said planning staff had not issued a location permit for the truck stop so there was nothing yet to consider.
Dylan Pipinich, the county’s assistant planning director, said Tuesday that a location permit still has not been issued. The county has adopted new building codes since Love’s submitted plans for the project, so it has asked Love’s for updated plans, he said.
If a permit is issued, Ayres said, residents have an attorney and are prepared to take their arguments to the Zoning Board. If the board rules against them, that decision can be appealed to District Court.
Among other things, residents contend that the entire complex, including the planned buildings, falls within Ramsay zoning and there are past maps to prove it. Because of that, they say, Love’s should be required to get a special use permit or some kind of variance to locate there.
The board is supposed to consider public input in deciding such matters.