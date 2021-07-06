Judge OKs liquor license for planned Love's truck stop at Ramsay

Love’s won another significant victory last month when the Montana Department of Environment Management gave nods to underground fuel tanks and a lagoon system to treat wastewater at the planned site. The agency said it expected to issue formal permits soon.

The Montana Department of Transportation was awaiting the final DEQ permits before issuing its own approach permit for interstate widening work as part of the project. That was still pending as of Tuesday, an MDT official said.

Ayres said he didn’t know if Whelan’s ruling could be appealed but doubted Ramsay residents would pursue that any further. But they believe they have a strong case to make on zoning issues regarding the entire truck stop.

Residents say Ramsay has had zoning regulations on the books for decades that do not authorize such a truck stop. They tried to make that case to the Zoning Board last summer, but the board said planning staff had not issued a location permit for the truck stop so there was nothing yet to consider.

Dylan Pipinich, the county’s assistant planning director, said Tuesday that a location permit still has not been issued. The county has adopted new building codes since Love’s submitted plans for the project, so it has asked Love’s for updated plans, he said.