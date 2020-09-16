Judge OKs Butte Hill consent decree

With few words and a stroke of his pen, U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon on Wednesday approved the consent decree for the Butte Hill, a blueprint for a $150 million cleanup of some of the most profoundly polluted ground in Montana.
The judicial approval, which was expected, is the culmination of decades of negotiations between Atlantic Richfield, heir to the Anaconda Mining Company's environmental liabilities in Butte and Anaconda, and the Environmental Protection Agency, Butte-Silver Bow and the state of Montana.
The area covered by the consent decree has been profoundly polluted for more than 120 years. In 1893, the water of Silver Bow Creek was adjudged too polluted to be used for the city supply.
"The Court has considered the proposed Consent Decree and the attached Record of Decision in its review and has determined that the proposed decree is fair, adequate, reasonable and comports with the purposes" of federal Superfund law, Haddon wrote. "Defendants are responsible for the majority of the costs of the remediation, ensuring that remediation work will result in conditions that are protective of human health and the environment. The decree comports with the goals" of Superfund by "minimizing costs to the shareholders, facilitating a resolution, and ensuring a speedier cleanup of the relevant sites."
"Wow," Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Coordinator Jon Sesso said Wednesday, reached in Glacier National Park where he was vacationing. "That's great. It's been a long time coming."
"It's an important milestone in too long of a process," he said. "Now, we have a lot of work to do.
"These 10 work plans (specified in the decree), including Phase 2 of the Parrot tailings removal, will make a substantive and significant difference in the quality of this remedy," he added. "Judge Haddon's action is very much in the public interest, and I'm glad we can get on to the work."
He added that this "sets forth commitments in terms of the work, and in terms of the financial assurances, which mean the citizens of Butte-Silver Bow will never be left holding the bag for this cleanup."
Douglas Benevento, Acting Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and formerly the agency's Region 8 Administrator, said Wednesday, "The credit for this accomplishment needs to go to the local, state and federal leadership that pushed EPA so hard to resolve this and other issues in Montana, and to the career staff at EPA who were creative and eager to bring this to closure.
"But it's the citizens of Butte that really made this happen. They care about their community and were going to fight for it until they received the cleanup they deserved. Well done, Butte!"
Benevento said he and other EPA officials will be visiting Butte in the next few weeks to mark the occasion of the CD's completion.
Also, he added, "We have to get to work on Westside Soils" — another unit within the Superfund complex that needs a cleanup plan.
This story will be updated.
