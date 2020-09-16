Judge OKs Butte Hill consent decree

"It's an important milestone in too long of a process," he said. "Now, we have a lot of work to do.

"These 10 work plans (specified in the decree), including Phase 2 of the Parrot tailings removal, will make a substantive and significant difference in the quality of this remedy," he added. "Judge Haddon's action is very much in the public interest, and I'm glad we can get on to the work."

He added that this "sets forth commitments in terms of the work, and in terms of the financial assurances, which mean the citizens of Butte-Silver Bow will never be left holding the bag for this cleanup."

Douglas Benevento, Acting Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and formerly the agency's Region 8 Administrator, said Wednesday, "The credit for this accomplishment needs to go to the local, state and federal leadership that pushed EPA so hard to resolve this and other issues in Montana, and to the career staff at EPA who were creative and eager to bring this to closure.

"But it's the citizens of Butte that really made this happen. They care about their community and were going to fight for it until they received the cleanup they deserved. Well done, Butte!"