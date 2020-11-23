Judge Jack Whelan: 'A great benefactor of Butte'

“His death is a giant loss to this community,” said Powers, who said the judge contributed in numerous ways. He noted that Judge Whelan gave and gave of his time, his talents, and his money.

“The number of people he touched in his lifetime is insurmountable,” said Powers.

But for all his accomplishments, nothing was more important in life than his wife, Bobbie, his six children, Joan, Kathy, Mary, John, Janet and Bob, along with his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a family man, in every sense of the word.

“That he was,” said Maloney. “Family came first for him.”

Whelan’s daughter, Kathy Sampson, said her father was at every school event when they were growing up.

“He would be encouraging us all the way and supporting everything we took on,” she said.

One of the life lessons he taught his children was to give back to their community.

“He taught us the value of volunteering,” said daughter, Mary Crowe, “and to be active in the community."

According to Crowe, her father was instrumental in bringing the High Altitude Center to Butte and was a lifetime member.