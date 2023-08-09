Calling it an exceptional case, a judge agreed with a prosecutor’s recommendation Wednesday and gave a Kalispell man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Butte last year a three-year deferred sentence.

District Judge Robert Whelan said he was giving 20-year-old Caleb Weston Bernhardt a “golden opportunity” and “golden ticket” that only the teller who was robbed made possible.

Bernhardt gave the teller a note saying, “I am armed and I will shoot you” unless she handed over money, but according to prosecutors, she has since expressed compassion and concern for the defendant and his future.

Whelan noted that Bernhardt had no prior criminal history but said, “I would not even consider this if the victim was not in agreement.” He could have sentenced Bernhardt up to 40 years in prison.

“I hope you go on to do something miraculous with your life given this opportunity,” he told Bernhardt, who must also pay $2,350 in restitution for the money he stole that day.

Bernhardt said he was deeply remorseful, and after the hearing, the teller he robbed hugged him and talked with him as his parents looked on.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said she struggled with recommending a deferred sentence for such a serious crime but several factors, including the victim’s wishes, made it appropriate in this case.

Bernhardt admitted going into the Wells Fargo bank on Harrison Avenue on Sept. 1, 2022, and demanding money while two others waited in a car.

Prosecutors charged Bernhardt with robbery and charged Logan Christopher Nadasi and John Robert Austin, both 19 at the time, with robbery by accountability. That crime also carries a maximum 40-year prison term.

Nadasi and Roberts have since pleaded guilty and in plea agreements, prosecutors are also recommending three-year deferred terms. Both still await sentencing.

According to prosecutors, the three were in a black Toyota Camry near the bank before it was robbed. One got out while the other two stayed in the car.

Bernhardt walked into the bank wearing a baseball hat and a mask and asked a teller to make a withdrawal. He then handed her a piece of paper that said, “Give me $15,000 or anything in your draw, I am armed and I will shoot you.”

The bank employee gave him three bundles of $20 bills and some money that she later figured totaled about $1,700. When the teller asked if he wanted the money run through a counter, he said, “No, ma’am” and was very polite, prosecutors said.

A witness took a photo of the Camry because it was parked in a suspicious place and wrote down the license plate number, which police later traced to Bernhardt and a relative in Kalispell. Police called the relative, and she confirmed Bernhardt had the car.

Bernhardt later met with a Butte police detective and said he was the one who went into the bank and demanded money. He also identified Nadasi and Austin as the ones who assisted.

Fivey said Bernhardt committed a very serious crime but was young, had no prior criminal history, cooperated with police and had supportive parents. They were also in the courtroom Wednesday.

But she emphasized the victim’s wishes.

“As someone working at a bank, I can’t imagine the fear the employee had that day,” Fivey said. “But even in speaking with her, her concern was about the defendant. How was his life going to be? He was a young man.”

Bernhardt’s attorney, Scott Hilderman, said the recommended sentence was appropriate. Then Berhnardt stood and apologized for his actions and putting others through so much.

“I can only imagine the stress, fear, panic and anxiety that I caused them,” he said.