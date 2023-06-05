John Scovil was born in 1861 or 1863 at Provo, Utah. His family had embraced the Mormon religious tradition and moved from Connecticut to Utah Territory in 1856, just nine years after the Mormon settlement of Utah began. John grew up in Springville, where his father was a farmer.

In 1884 John came to the new town of Anaconda where he was employed as a watchman and timekeeper at Marcus Daly’s Old Works. By the early 1890s he had reprised his teen-age job as a teamster, driving for the Anaconda Laundry Company, and in 1894 he started his own laundry business in Anaconda, the Montana Laundry.

His success allowed him to move to Butte in 1899, when he purchased one of Butte’s first non-Chinese laundries, the Union Laundry at Mercury and Colorado, formerly the Troy Steam Laundry. By 1901 Scovil changed the name again, to the Montana Steam Laundry.

Within five years, Scovil and his partner George Casey (namesake of the Casey Block that stands on Granite Street) had acquired most of the non-Chinese laundries in Butte, including the C.O.D., the new Troy, and the Palace, and built a new laundry on East Broadway called the Taylor.

By 1911 Scovil was considered to be the largest laundryman in Montana. The C.O.D. and Taylor laundries alone employed 175 people. The C.O.D., in the 400 block of East Park Street, had a 41-room lodging house above it, as well as an extensive barn and garage complex for horses and delivery vans.

Scovil constructed his home at 201 North Excelsior, together with the apartment house next door, in 1917, at a total cost of $19,800, equivalent to the buying power of almost $500,000 today. His real estate holdings expanded to include the Lennox Hotel on West Granite, at least four brick buildings, several stables and barns, and at least 12 other buildings in Butte, most of them dwellings. He also owned property in Great Falls, where he was a part owner of the Wardrobe Cleaning and Tailoring Company.

Scovil was actively involved in the Butte YMCA, serving as a trustee and helping with the fundraising for the organization’s $350,000 building, erected on Park Street in 1917-1919.

John Scovil’s first wife died in Anaconda in 1901. His second wife, Lalia, was probably the first woman in Montana to own and drive her own automobile, which was housed in the fancy garage behind the Excelsior Street homes. She took over the management of the Taylor Laundry Company when John died in 1925.

Lalia was also the President of the Butte Chapter of the American White Cross in 1921, organized to provide financial support for Deaconess Hospitals. Mrs. Scovil oversaw 32 captains who within a few weeks brought more than 1,500 new members to the White Cross Society at $1 each. Lalia Scovil died in 1942.