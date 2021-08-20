John Roberts y Pan Blanco playing fundraiser concert at Butte's Mother Lode

Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Mother Lode Theatre will will bring John Roberts y Pan Blanco and his sounds of the Caribbean for one show only at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at the Mother Lode Theatre.

“The performance is in its way a kickoff to the countdown for the long awaited return of traditional music and dance in the guise of the Montana Folk Festival,” said George Everett, Mainstreet Uptown Butte’s executive director.

The evening performance is a chance to enjoy an exciting ensemble of world class live music, Everett said. The event is also a fundraiser for the Mother Lode Theatre. A portion of the ticket price will be used to support the preservation of the historic theater.

For more information about John Roberts y Pan Blanco, visit https://johnjroberts.net

Tickets are $20 for adults, children 12 and under are admitted free. For more information and tickets, contact the Mother Lode Theatre at www.buttearts.org or by calling 406-723-3602.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization determined to achieve cultural preservation through promoting the power of the arts in Butte and Southwest Montana. Among its several projects throughout the year is the Montana Folk Festival returning to Butte July 8-10, 2022. Visit http://www.montanafolkfestival.com/.

