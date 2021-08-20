John Roberts y Pan Blanco playing fundraiser concert at Butte's Mother Lode

Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Mother Lode Theatre will will bring John Roberts y Pan Blanco and his sounds of the Caribbean for one show only at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at the Mother Lode Theatre.
“The performance is in its way a kickoff to the countdown for the long awaited return of traditional music and dance in the guise of the Montana Folk Festival,” said George Everett, Mainstreet Uptown Butte’s executive director.
The evening performance is a chance to enjoy an exciting ensemble of world class live music, Everett said. The event is also a fundraiser for the Mother Lode Theatre. A portion of the ticket price will be used to support the preservation of the historic theater.
Tickets are $20 for adults, children 12 and under are admitted free. For more information and tickets, contact the Mother Lode Theatre at www.buttearts.org or by calling 406-723-3602.
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization determined to achieve cultural preservation through promoting the power of the arts in Butte and Southwest Montana. Among its several projects throughout the year is the Montana Folk Festival returning to Butte July 8-10, 2022. Visit http://www.montanafolkfestival.com/.
BIO HIGHLIGHTS
With an energetic band of high level musicians, John Roberts y Pan Blancois an original sounding ensemble that is designed to make the audience move. Many years of national and international touring, recording and performing experiences with West African, funk, soul, salsa, jazz and R&B ensembles have led to this project
John is active in the Montana and Los Angeles performing and studio scenes as a bandleader, studio musician and composer. He is currently recording and composing for his next album, part of which was recorded in Santiago de Cuba.
He began playing the piano at the age of 5 while living on an isolated ranch in southeastern Montana. There was no TV, but there was a piano. At age 11, he began learning trombone in the grade school band. After graduating in from Montana State University-Billings with a BA in Music Performance, John moved to Los Angeles to earn his Master of Fine Arts in Western Orchestral Performance from California Institute of the Arts.
Touring history includes Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, Bobby Womack, Los Pinguos, The Temptations, Chaka Khan, The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, and more. Other performances and recordings include multiple Grammys, Chris Botti, Feist, Sting, Dr. Dre, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Fallout Boy, Burt Bacharach, The Ojays, Jill Scott, Christina Aguilera, NPR, PBS, Disney, and others.
John is currently faculty in Montana at MSU Billings as a Jazz, music theory, low brass and World Music instructor.