John Morgan starts, ends council career with same mantra: 'Bring a solution to the table'

Just after a very young John Morgan was elected as a Butte-Silver Bow commissioner, he went to his old neighborhood to visit George Fraser to share the news.

Fraser was a grandpa figure to Morgan growing up so he was “over at his house all the time” as a kid — kind of like Dennis the Menace did with Mr. Wilson.

Morgan was only 26 that November in 2008 — a young man to some, still a kid to others — but like most wading into local politics for the first time, he had “fire in the belly” to bring big changes to Butte. Quickly.

Turns out he had a lot to learn, and looking back, it started with some wise words from his older friend Fraser.

“He told me to make sure that every time you vote that you can stand behind it,” Morgan said. “And if you feel uneasy about it, like you shouldn’t do it — vote that way — don’t vote for it.

“That’s something I have really kept in my mind, that every time I hit that yea or nay button, it’s something I have to back up and stand behind and say yes, here’s the way I voted.”