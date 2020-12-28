John Morgan starts, ends council career with same mantra: 'Bring a solution to the table'

Just after a very young John Morgan was elected as a Butte-Silver Bow commissioner, he went to his old neighborhood to visit George Fraser to share the news.
Fraser was a grandpa figure to Morgan growing up so he was “over at his house all the time” as a kid — kind of like Dennis the Menace did with Mr. Wilson.
Morgan was only 26 that November in 2008 — a young man to some, still a kid to others — but like most wading into local politics for the first time, he had “fire in the belly” to bring big changes to Butte. Quickly.
Turns out he had a lot to learn, and looking back, it started with some wise words from his older friend Fraser.
“He told me to make sure that every time you vote that you can stand behind it,” Morgan said. “And if you feel uneasy about it, like you shouldn’t do it — vote that way — don’t vote for it.
“That’s something I have really kept in my mind, that every time I hit that yea or nay button, it’s something I have to back up and stand behind and say yes, here’s the way I voted.”
Morgan has been a commissioner for 12 years, the past four as council chairman, but he decided months ago that December would be his last month representing folks in District 3 in east-central Butte. He did not run again this year.
He’s staying in Butte and staying human resources manager at Pioneer Technical Services, an environmental engineering firm in Butte, but Hattie Thatcher will take his place on council in January. She won the seat by defeating Mark Maeser in November.
Morgan carved out a reputation as a calm-and-collected pragmatist on council, a stickler on financial and liability details and their impact on county government and taxpayers, and someone often wanting more information. Politely, he asked a lot of questions.
He ran a tight ship procedurally as chairman, and every once in a while had to dial down tension levels or interject when comments were getting personal. But even then, he was never a gavel-slapper.
He was never a “high horse” kind of commissioner, either, but he did have one mantra, one he suggested to citizens, county officials and now to anyone thinking of running for office.
“Bring a solution to the table,” he says. “Don’t just point out the problem and then complain about the solution that is reached. Try to work with somebody and get to the bottom of it. And remember, you’re working with people the whole time.”
STARTING YOUNG
Morgan was born and raised in Butte and by middle school “was always involved in student council.” He was vice president in the eighth grade and rose to the top spot at Butte High School.
“It was mostly planning proms and that type of stuff,” Morgan said. “As student body president, the biggest thing I remember is having to do the Pledge of Allegiance over the loud speaker every day.”
He stayed in student politics at Montana Tech and ran for student body president his senior year, before he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business information and technology, but didn’t win. It’s been his only loss so far.
Morgan ran for the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners in 2008, taking on incumbent Jim Fay, and played his youth card as a plus.
“I would bring a new perspective because I am of a younger generation that, to my knowledge, has not been represented in the past on council,” he said in a candidate Q&A with The Montana Standard at the time.
He defeated Fay by 40 votes out of more than 1,300 cast and has been re-elected twice with no challenger. In a laid-back conversation looking back, it’s clear his positive focus was in place from the start.
Indeed, it’s a reason he ran.
“I wanted to become involved in the city, you know, being from Butte,” he said. “I liked the history. I liked everything about it. And really, you get sick of people saying all the things we are doing wrong. Until you actually dive in and try to help and try to fix things, you realize you’re part of the problem.”
That energy, drive and positive outlook didn’t exactly equate to the kind of quick fixes he imagined going in.
There are 11 other commissioners, each with their own life experiences, personality and political philosophies. The council is only one branch of government, too, and most issues are complex.
“You think you’re going to walk into the courthouse and you’re going to fix all the problems and you’re going to do it really quickly,” Morgan said. “Then you realize there’s a lot of moving parts that go into making decisions and it’s not as easy as what a lot of people think.”
As just one example, he said, getting more retail businesses to locate in Butte has proven difficult.
Youth had its pluses, but Morgan relied on those with more experience to learn the ropes.
“I had some good mentors,” Morgan said. “Joe Lee was a commissioner then. He probably doesn’t know it but he kind of took me under his wing. Charlie O’Leary helped quite a bit. The person I sat next to was Glen Granger. He kind of showed me a different perspective and how to look at things differently.”
Morgan also learned that even at the local level, politics are in play, and as O’Leary told him, “You’re going to vote and you’re going to win some and lose some.”
“You’ve got to move on and not hold a grudge on anyone because that same person you just went against the week before is with you this time,” Morgan said.
RECALLING CONTROVERSIES
Some votes are harder than others, of course, especially on issues and proposals draped in controversy that take months, sometimes years to play out.
Even before he took office in early 2009, he was asked about his stance on an open-container ordinance that would ban drinking openly in the streets and other public places. He said then that there were pros and cons and the issue should go to a vote of the people.
That didn’t happen but it wasn’t until late 2013, during Morgan’s second term, that a compromise to ban public drinking from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. passed 7-5. Morgan voted for the “something in between” proposal.
But Morgan says there were other measures that elicited more public input before council. One was an ordinance to ban discrimination in Butte-Silver Bow based on sexual orientation or gender identity. It passed 12-2, with Morgan joining the majority.
Another was settled in August when Chief Executive Dave Palmer broke a 6-6 tie to kill a proposed ordinance that would require foster and group homes to get zoning permits to locate in residential neighborhoods. Morgan was also against it.
For nearly a year, hundreds of citizens lobbied for and against the measure.
“People didn’t realize all the people it affected, and it was emotionally driven,” Morgan said.
Morgan has long encouraged citizens to weigh in and says for the most part, commissioners are responsive. He has pursued some initiatives based solely on concerns and comments he’s received from a constituent.
“The initial thing is to just contact your commissioner,” he said, adding that he likes getting emails initially because he can think about them and do a little research before calling that person back.
TIME FOR ‘NEW BLOOD’
This past year — his last year — has been the most trying.
After years and years of negotiations, commissioners were finally able to consider a “consent decree” ֫— a sweeping plan to cleanup remaining mine on the Butte Hill and other parts of town. And, of course, COVID struck.
That has forced commissioners to hold meetings virtually over computers, which comes with inherent technical glitches and challenges. Those quickly clashed with the consent decree when its critics demanded to air their grievances in person before council.
That was too dangerous given COVID, county officials say, but they did take testimony via letters and by phone. All letters were read out loud to commissioners and people were allowed to call in by phone, new practices that have continued.
And that has some positive twists to it, Morgan said.
Some people aren’t comfortable with public speaking, especially when you’re looking up at 12 commissioners, and letters and phone calls “give them another door to walk through,” he said.
But Morgan had decided well before the pandemic hit in March that he wasn’t going to run again. For one, after four years as chairman and knowing his own personality, he was afraid he might try “to run the show again” even though it was no longer his role.
And, he said, “You kind of lose the fire in your belly and you get jaded in a sense of what you’re doing and what you can do, and when you see that, it’s time to let new blood come in and take over.”
He said he will miss the people he has worked with the most, including county staff and fellow commissioners, but has no regrets about serving. He hopes others get involved, too, and offers up this bit of advice:
“Come up with ideas and try to be a problem-fixer, a solution-finder,” Morgan said, “rather than the naysayer who just sits in the background.”