“Back Home Again,” a tribute to the music of John Denver, will stage at the historic Rialto Community Theatre in downtown Deer Lodge at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Featuring Tom Becker, formerly with the New Christy Minstrels, the concert is a musical journey into the many facets of John Denver’s songwriting, from the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy” to the tenderness of “Annie’s Song,” to the sweeping grandeur of “Rocky Mountain High,” the song that defined Denver’s life and his passion for preserving the environment.

The show also includes some music and stories from Becker’s days as a member of the New Christy Minstrels and a few Denver-inspired original songs.

This is the final show for this season of “Live! At the Rialto.” Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available at Steele’s in Butte and Deer Lodge, Valley Foods and Keystone Family Pharmacy, and the Rialto atwww.deerlodgerialto.com. For more details, call 406-846-7900.