Joe and Therese McClafferty departing for new jobs in Kalispell

Joseph and Therese McClafferty, executives with Montana Technological University and Butte School District #1 respectively, are leaving to take new positions in Kalispell.

Joseph McClafferty, most recently CEO of the Montana Tech Foundation and the school's vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement, will join Logan Health as president of the healthcare firm's foundation.

Therese McClafferty, who has worked for the school district for 13 years as its Human Resources Director, will become Logan Health's human resources business partner.

In a press release, Logan Health CEO Craig Lambrecht said, "Joe's engaging personality and energetic style will lift our foundation to new levels of donor engagement and philanthropic support, and we are excited to have his visionary leadership style as part of our management team."

Both McClaffertys leave huge holes behind them.

"We're very sorry to see Therese go," said Superintendent Judy Jonart, "She has been an invaluable asset to this district and her shoes will be very hard to fill. She's been a critical piece in keeping the district up and running. She's done a remarkable job for students, teachers and staff.

I'm very happy for their opportunity. But I'm sad to lose both of them, to be honest. They are great community members."

Les Cook, Montana Tech chancellor, said, "Joe has had a tremendous impact on Montana Tech over many years, and we will miss his energy and enthusiasm. From his time as a student athlete to the athletic director and now as the vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement and chief executive officer of the Foundation, his passion, pride and commitment to Montana Tech has never waned.

"I'm pretty sure his blood is copper and green, as he genuinely epitomizes all that is Oredigger.

"While we are aware of the void we will have with his departure, we recognize that this is an exciting opportunity for him and Therese, and we wish them nothing but the best in this new adventure."

Joe McClafferty said, "It's just an incredible opportunity for growth in our lives. Change is inevitable. Progress is not. So you always want to continue to advance.

"I love this town and everything about it. I love all the people here and of course we'll always consider Butte home. But it's an opportunity for us to continue to grow in life."

Joe McClafferty and Therese Cassidy were high school sweethearts beginning in 1980 at Butte Central — Therese's senior year, Joe's junior year. They were married in 1986.

"We've always done everything together," he said. "It's been a family deal, all the way through, and it will remain that way as we take on the next chapter."

He said both his and Therese's family have long been involved in health care. "My wife's mom was an ER nurse and my mom was a nurse.

"Back then the Sisters of Charity insisted on nurses' shoes being polished every day before work, and I'm sure the Cassidy household was like ours — with the kids fighting over who had to polish mom's shoes that day."

Therese McClafferty said, "Working for School District No. 1 has been has been a truly life-changing experience. Education does not just happen for students — every day everyone learns at the school district.

"I want to thank everyone at the district for their positive support and letting me be part of a terrific team for the past 13 years.

"Over the years I have developed many valued professional relationships with board members, administrators, teachers, classified staff and community members. I will dearly miss many, but know that friendships are forever."

Logan Health has recently rebranded itself. Formerly Kalispell Regional Healthcare, the nonprofit has a total of 577 beds located in a service area covering 13 counties with a population of more than 600,000, and has more than 4,300 employees. With facilities in Whitefish, Conrad, Cut Bank and Shelby in addition to the main hospital in Kalispell, the company also has assisted living facilities and a children's clinic.

"It is with a heavy heart that we leave family, friends, the Butte community and the place we have called home for over five decades," Therese McClafferty said. "But we are extremely lucky to have so many great memories that make saying goodbye so difficult. We look forward to our next adventurous chapter of new jobs, new neighbors, new friends and new community in the Kalispell area."

Joe McClafferty observed, "This is the first time my wife and I have worked for the same company since the Super 8 in 1986."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0