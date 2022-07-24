Job satisfaction comes easy for Butte furniture restorer

Chris Barry has a flair for furniture — old furniture that is.

The Butte woman has the uncanny ability to take something antique and make it, well, old again, adding her own personal touch. She has also managed to turn her hobby into a work-your-own-hours business.

On any given weekend, Barry may be off to some garage or estate sales. At home, she’s perusing through the classifieds, looking for the right piece. She seems to have a knack for finding just the right one.

Being a furniture restorer suits not only Barry’s artistic side, but her practical side as well. She is able to recognize coveted pieces and decipher its resale value.

There’s an added bonus, as well.

“It keeps it out of the landfill,” she said.

Barry works primarily with oak or pine, and almost always, her finds include a real wooden back. Pieces of furniture with dovetail drawers are essential, as well.

“Actually, though, I will work with anything,” laughed Barry.

She is also a fan of milk paint, a centuries-old process that requires no primer before using and is all natural. A stenciled pattern makes its way on to some of these old pieces, too.

“It depends on the style of the furniture,” explained Barry. “If it’s a more Victorian piece — it will have some sort of stenciling.”

The home she shares with husband Dan at 845 W. Granite St. just adds to her love of all things old. Built in 1891 at a cost of $7,000, it is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“We moved in to the home in February 2015,” she said.

The miniature mansion, with its cast iron gate, was home to Butte banker, Andrew J. Davis, nephew of early-day Mining City millionaire businessman, A.J. Davis.

“I had to find furniture that would suit the house,” she explained.

And find she did with several restored pieces now showcased throughout the home, including, just to name a few, a desk, beds from the early 1920s, along with a dining room server from late 1920s.

The desk needed work as it had a large hole on one side. Dogs had made a meal out of the legs on the dining room server, and someone years ago had carved their initials in its door.

Painted a reddish color, the server was sanded from top to bottom. Walnut wood was found underneath. It took a bit of work to complete but all that was needed to complete was beeswax and the server looked old, but new again.

Before Barry begins the restoration process, she almost always has an idea of what the finished product will look like.

Depending on the piece, there are a series of steps she takes when working on old wood furniture. First and foremost is the time-consuming task of cleaning off all the dirt, usually with just a bit of soap and water.

As for the old finish, well, that has got to go, too, along with old paint. Once that’s done, sanding the piece is the next step.

“It is a process,” she laughed.

Barry seems to be a fan of the necessary process. While most times, the goal is to sell the finished project, she enjoys the journey it takes to get to that point — from finding the perfect piece to work on to completing the project.

One of her commissioned pieces included restoring a decades-old cedar chest that a local woman had been gifted on her high school graduation.

“That was fun to do,” said Barry.

Another memorable restoration was a wooden chair that had been stored in the attic of a Butte woman’s home. The chair, with an ornate harp carved into the back, had extensive water damage.

It took some time, but Barry brought it back to its former glory.

“That was a piece that got out of the attic and gets to be loved again,” she said.

Barry is pretty humble when talking about her work, but admits, it’s an enjoyable trade.

“I enjoy bringing the beauty back to a piece of furniture,” she said. “It gives me a great deal of satisfaction.”